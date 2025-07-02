Powerleague launches Padel courts at Paisley club

Powerleague, the original and premier provider of commercial small-sided football in the UK, is launching Padel courts at its Paisley facility this week, following a £750,000 investment.

Located on Blackhall Street, the Paisley club is recognised as the birthplace of Powerleague, having first opened in 1987.

Already home to two 7-a-side and four 5-a-side football pitches, the site is now expanding its offering with the addition of four brand-new, state-of-the-art canopied Padel courts. These new courts will officially open on July 5, in time for the summer holidays.

A new Padel reception located inside the clubhouse and a brand new social space has been added next to the courts, which follows the bar's refurbishment last year.

Located just a short drive from Glasgow City Centre and near local train and bus routes, the club is easily accessible and currently welcomes over 2,200 football players every week.

The new courts offer the opportunity for absolute beginners and experienced players alike to book 60 and 90 minute sessions, alongside introductory Padel lessons and social events, with prices for courts starting from as little £7 per person. Those wanting to give Padel a go can also take advantage of Powerleague’s pay and play model, meaning players don’t need to be tied into a membership, making it open to everyone.

To celebrate the launch of the Padel courts, Powerleague is hosting an opening party on Thursday 17th July from 5pm – 9pm and inviting the local community down to enjoy free ‘Intro to Padel’ sessions, a free to enter social tournament and a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge with the chance to win prizes, alongside food and drink and a live DJ.

As the nation's foremost operator of small-sided football, Powerleague's investment in racket sports in Paisley follows successful launches in Manchester and Birmingham. Additionally, two more sites are set to open in Portobello and Sighthill in Scotland this year. This expansion is central to Powerleague’s mission to take Padel out of traditional tennis clubs and bring it to the urban high street, responding to growing demand and making the sport more accessible to communities across the UK.

The strategic investment follows the meteoric rise of Padel, a short form of tennis, in recent years. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has recorded a growth in courts from 50 to 726 over the past 4 years with player numbers growing from 6,000 to 129,000. They expect that number will further increase to 400,000 by the end of 2026.

Christian Rose, CEO of Powerleague, said: "Our Paisley club is already a vibrant hub for team sports and a key part of the local community. This investment marks an exciting new chapter as we introduce a dedicated home for Padel in the city.

"Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world — it’s dynamic, inclusive, and a great way to stay active. With this expansion, we aim to broaden its appeal by offering best-in-class facilities that are accessible to everyone, regardless of background or ability.

"At Powerleague, our mission is to open up access to the physical, mental, and social benefits that team sports bring. We see huge potential in growing padel’s presence in urban areas, delivering great value, and offering coaching to players of all levels. It’s about breaking down barriers and inviting more people to experience the joy of the game."

Customers can book slots via the Playtomic app and for more general event info see: https://www.powerleague.com/padel