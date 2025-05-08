Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Powerleague, the original and premier provider of commercial small-sided football, is investing £2.2 million to bring the world’s fastest-growing sport, Padel, to three of its Scottish clubs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment will deliver 11 Padel courts across Powerleague’s Paisley, Portobello and Sighthill clubs by the end of 2025 and marks the single largest investment in Padel infrastructure by any company in Scotland to date.

Powerleague’s move brings Padel out of traditional tennis clubs and onto the urban high street, helping to make the sport more accessible to thousands of new players every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paisley and Sighthill will each welcome four new courts, while Portobello will install three. All three clubs have also unveiled refurbished bars and clubhouses, creating vibrant social hubs for local communities.

Powerleague serves up £2.2 million investment in Scottish Padel

The first site to open will be Paisley at the beginning of July, followed by Portobello later that month and Sighthill in October.

This Scottish expansion is part of a wider £14 million UK-wide rollout, which will see Powerleague deliver 76 courts across its estate by 2026, cementing its ambition to become the nation’s leading provider of small-sided sports.

On the Scottish investment, Christian Rose, CEO of Powerleague, said: "Padel is experiencing explosive global growth, with over 25 million players across more than 100 countries and a compound annual growth rate of 26%. Its rapid rise comes down to its simplicity, social nature, and sheer fun, making it a perfect match for Powerleague’s dynamic, community-focused venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re committed to making the sport more accessible and saw a great opportunity to bring Padel to more locations across Scotland. We’re excited to support the sport’s growth and reach new communities.

Powerleague serves up £2.2 million investment in Scottish Padel

“Football will also be at the heart of Powerleague, but we’re excited to expand our offer and introduce a new way for people to stay active, connect and have fun, all aligning with our ambitions to create a healthier, more inclusive society.”

Customers can book slots via the Playtomic app and for more general event info see: https://www.powerleague.com/padel