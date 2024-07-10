Praise for Carluke care home from Care Inspectorate
The service has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas by the independent regulator the Care Inspectorate.
Following the unannounced inspection the report noted that ‘staff were respectful and responsive to people’s changing needs’, ‘we observed there to be genuine warm and nurturing relationships developed with people supported and staff’ and ‘relatives were made to feel welcomed when they visited the home and shared communications were good.’
Many positive comments were made to the inspector by people supported including ‘It’s a wonderful place to stay’, ‘I like some of the activities on offer and choose what to join’, ‘staff look after us well’ and ‘the food served is good and there is always a choice’.
Relatives were also complimentary about the home – ‘I could not ask for better care’, ‘we see familiar staff when we visit’ and ‘I can’t fault the service.’The staff were also praised by the residents and families with comments including ‘I get along great with the staff’, the staff are brilliant’ and ‘staff are excellent, can’t fault the care and support my relative receives’.
The inspector also noted that ‘people benefitted from a comfortable, warm and homely environment, where people were able to sit and chat to each other’, and ‘they were able to persuade their bedrooms with items of furniture, photographs and ornaments, to make them their own space’.
Steve Massey, operations manager at Popular Care, which operates Milton Grange, said: “This report is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Milton Grange.
“Providing the best quality of care and support is at the heart of everything we do and it is obvious that Milton Grange is achieving this and enabling residents to live as independent and fulfilling lives as possible.”
Alice Karran, home manager at Milton Grange care home, said: “I am proud of the whole team at Milton Grange. To receive such a positive report is a great achievement and one which comes with a lot of commitment from everyone.”
