Prestigious Glasgow housing development sells out following multiple award nominations

Briar Homes' award-winning Meadowood development, in Garthamlock, has officially sold out following a string of prestigious award nominations for the development.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briar Homes' award-winning Meadowood development, in Garthamlock, has officially sold out following a string of prestigious award nominations for the development.

The boutique development consisted of 22 contemporary three-bedroom homes, offering a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties. Set within lush green surroundings, Meadowood benefits from direct access to nature and nearby green spaces, linked by a network of paths through the local nature reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowood has been shortlisted for Development of the Year, Best Family Home (Small) and Best Show Home at the 2025 Herald Property Awards for Scotland. Earlier this year, it also received nominations at the 2025 Scottish Home Awards, including Show Home of the Year, Housing Development of the Year (Small, Private), Starter Home of the Year and House of the Year.

Meadowood Show Home

A highlight of the development has been the Ash showhome, a 1,028 sq ft family home showcasing modern, flexible living. Features include a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, a separate front-facing lounge, three well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room, and a generous family bathroom.

One of the happy residents at Meadowood is Emma Patterson, a first-time buyer who chose an Ash home. She said: “I knew I wanted a new build - there was no question about that - but with so many different developers and so much choice, I expected the decision to be difficult. After visiting The Ash at Meadowood, I went on to view a number of other developments across Glasgow, but I couldn’t find anything that came close. The Ash was not only far more spacious, but the specification was unbeatable in comparison. It truly is a beautiful home.”

Briar Homes is the sister company of AS Homes (Scotland), a family-run, Glasgow-based housebuilder with more than 20 years of experience. Drawing on AS Homes’ in-depth industry knowledge, Briar Homes focuses on delivering modern, thoughtfully designed properties that combine luxury, high-quality materials, and innovative design.

Reflecting further on her buying experience, Emma added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowood Show Home

“The quality of the build is fantastic, and the attention to detail clearly shows Briar Homes take pride in their development. The Customer Services Manager and Site Manager have been extremely helpful and accommodating since the day I got my keys. As with any new build, some snagging is inevitable, but any issues I’ve encountered - though few- have been reviewed and resolved quickly.”

Briar Homes currently has homes available for purchase at its Willowfields development in North Lanarkshire, offering a stylish mix of three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes, including the popular Ash house type first showcased at Meadowood.

The developer is also preparing to launch its newest development, Barony Rise in Barrhead, which will be released for public sale in Autumn 2025.