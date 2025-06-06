Princes Square by M set to welcome lifestyle brand Anthropologie

Anthropologie Occasionwear

Princes Square by M, is proud to announce that it will be welcoming global lifestyle brand, Anthropologie, this autumn, creating 15 new jobs.

Adding to the vibrant shopping experience at Princes Square by M in Glasgow, Anthropologie will be located next to French Connection, Knock Nook and Space NK. The new store will feature homeware, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own fashion labels, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice, alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

As part of Anthropologie’s commitment to supporting local communities, the store opening will create 15 new jobs across roles including store manager, assistant visual manager and display coordinator.

Taking a 10-year lease, the 4,300 sq ft space marks Anthropologie’s second store in Scotland and its nineteenth store in the UK, reflecting the brand’s continued growth across the country.

Alex Williams, Senior Asset Manager – Head of Scotland at LCP, part of M Core, which manages Princes Square by M, said: We’re delighted that Anthropologie has chosen Princes Square by M to open its second store in Scotland. We’re confident that this new high-profile store opening will further strengthen the shopping destination’s fashion and lifestyle offering and prove popular with visitors.”

Matt Hilgeman, Managing Director at Anthropologie International, added: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Glasgow and continue growing the Anthropologie community in Scotland. Glasgow is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic fashion scene. Opening in Princes Square by M, one of the city’s most iconic shopping destinations, offers our loyal Scottish customers a beautiful new space to engage with the brand.”

Opening its doors later this year, the store will operate Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm (extended to 7pm on Thursdays), and from 11am to 6pm on Sundays. To celebrate the new store opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive launch events and experiences in-store.

Stuart Moncur from Savills and Dan Hildyard of MCDEVITT completed this transaction on behalf of the landlord.

For more information about Princes Square by M, please visit: www.princessquare.co.uk