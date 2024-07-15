Professor David Wilson and Marcel Theroux’s ‘Killer Books’ Coming to Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tour de force in crime and fiction: Professor David Wilson and Marcel Theroux announce autumn UK tour 2024 of 'Killer Books.' Tickets on sale now from professordavidwilson.co.uk

Professor David Wilson, the renowned UK criminologist, author, broadcaster and former Prison Governor is joining forces with novelist and broadcaster Marcel Theroux for a 13 date UK Tour this autumn – ‘Killer Books’. The pair will discuss books that have motivated murder and how fiction can sometimes become fact.

The tour which begins on 10 September in New Brighton and then travels to multiple venues across the country before culminating in Exeter at the end of October, draws on the pair’s unique insights and unparalleled knowledge of both murder and fiction. Tickets on sale now from ProfessorDavidWilson.co.uk.

With a 40-year career in criminal behavior and host of many television crime shows, including Channel 4’s In The Footsteps of Killers, David Wilson is no stranger to what motivates murderers and the triggers that can set them on a killing spree. Together with Marcel Theroux - who most recently presented The Playboy Bunny Murder on ITV1 and has over 20 years’ experience in the literary field - they will delve into the realm of murder in fiction, characters, plots and locations that arouse lethal violence in the real world.

Killer Books

Announcing of the tour, David Wilson says: “I am delighted to be touring again and am looking forward to once again engaging with the audiences, about true crime, violence and murder. And this time I will have a friend along for the ride, who will bring a whole new perspective on the topic.”

Marcel Theroux added: “This will be my first tour and I am so lucky to get to do it with an accomplice like David Wilson. I am truly thrilled to be a part of this - it’s such a fascinating topic – and to dive deep into the world of murder and fiction in front of a live audience every night will be a great experience and one I am greatly looking forward to.”

'Killer Books' Scotland Dates:

Aberdeen at Tivoli on 19 September

Glasglow at Old Fruit Market on 21 September

Dundee at Gardyne Theatre on 23 September

Tickets: professordavidwilson.co.uk