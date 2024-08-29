£2800 community fund improves lives for Loretto tenants in Dalmuir
Residents in Beardmore Street in Dalmuir marked the event thanks to their landlord, Loretto Housing Association.
The event marked the launch of the new seating, planters and whirly gigs that were installed following £2800 investment by Loretto.
The money was spent after Loretto launched a ‘You Choose’ challenge with tenants, asking them to take a short online survey to see what they thought their block needed most and how they would like the money spent.
More than 60% of residents voted for new seating, planters and whirly gigs.
Tenant Isabella Nutley, 66, who has been a resident at the apartment block since it opened in 2019, said: “The communal garden is really nice to look at.
“The new seats, plants and whirly gigs have really made a big difference. It’s a great place to hold gatherings or meet-ups of the residents. It’s been a great idea.”
The Beardmore Street apartment block officially opened in 2019 and was built as part of Wheatley Group’s Livingwell service. The service helps older tenants aged 55 plus live independently in their own homes for as long as they can.
Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto Housing Association, said: “We were delighted to be able to support tenants in Beardmore Street through our You Choose challenge.
“Tenants will be able to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air and socialise with each other.”
Loretto last year invested £700,000 improving the environment and homes across Scotland. This included spending £190,000 on new heating systems for 57 homes, £155,000 on new kitchens in 20 homes, £90,000 on common area improvements in Maryhill and Tollcross; and £80,000 on new windows.
In addition, the association also built 24 new homes for social rent in Maddiston, Falkirk. Work is also underway on 48 new homes for social rent in East Lane, Paisley and 44 new homes for social rent in South Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs.
