Pupils on song at Hamilton College

Hamilton College was alive with the sound of music as it hosted its annual Young Musician of the Year competition recently.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspiring showcase of the school’s most talented instrumentalists and vocalists highlighted the musical excellence and dedication of pupils across Junior and Senior Schools.

The competition involved pupils of all ages demonstrating their musical abilities across a variety of instruments and styles and reflected the school's commitment to providing platforms for young musicians to excel and gain confidence in their craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists, selected through an audition process, performed in front of a live audience and adjudicator Paul Michael, a graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and current Assistant Coordinator of South Lanarkshire Council’s Instrumental Music Service.

Star: Violet Carroll.

Notable successes on the night were: Grade 4-5, Violet Carroll, winner for Voice P7 and S5’s Ellijai MacFarlane, who won Grades 6-8 for Voice.

Violet, who is in her third year of being a Junior Associate with Scottish Ballet, sang her way to glory by performing Wait A Bit from the musical Just So, while Ellijai’s stunning performance of I’ll Never Love Again captivated the audience.

“Being involved in performing arts at Hamilton College has shaped me into the person and performer I am today,” said Ellijai, who performed a duet with rising Scottish pop star Scottish Callum Beattie at the Hamilton College 40th Anniversary concert in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s given me so many opportunities to grow, not just in my singing but in my confidence, too. I’ve learned to embrace my own sound, to trust myself on stage, and - most importantly - to stop being so hard on myself.

Success: Ellijai MacFarlane.

“Everyone makes mistakes, and Hamilton College has taught me that it’s OK. I’ve learned to pick myself up, keep going, and enjoy every moment. That mindset is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my journey.

“After Hamilton College, I’m going to keep chasing my dreams. I’ll continue writing and releasing my own music, and hopefully, one day, I’ll be touring the world, sharing my songs and my passion. I also plan to apply to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to develop my skills even further in both vocals and piano.”

Richard Charman, Headteacher of Hamilton College, said: "Hamilton College remains committed to investing in the performing arts. We firmly believe that music, drama, and creative expression are essential to a well-rounded education, fostering confidence, resilience, and creativity in our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Young Musician of the Year competition is a shining example of this commitment, showcasing the dedication and talent of our pupils. We will continue to provide specialist tuition, performance opportunities, and an engaging curriculum that nurtures a lifelong appreciation for the arts. The performing arts will always have a valued place at Hamilton College.”