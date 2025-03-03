Raja Rani restaurant named Best Curry Restaurant in Scotland

Raja Rani in Glasgow, has officially been crowned Scotland’s Best Curry restaurant at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.

This award-winning gem in Bearden is redefining Indian dining with its deep, rich flavours, perfectly balanced spices, and impeccable hospitality.

Celebrated for its authentic dishes and commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, Raja Rani took home the prestigious Regional Winner – Curry Restaurant of the Year, Scotland title at the awards ceremony in Blackburn.

Raja Rani Restaurant began its humble journey in the culinary world fuelled by the ambition of three food enthusiastic friends from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal with the vision to bring authentic Indian cuisine in Glasgow. For seven years it has been one of Glasgow’s favourite go-to for unforgettable Indian cuisine and is highly regarded as the Best Indian Takeaway and Family-Friendly Restaurant in Scotland and has consistently been recognised for its commitment to quality.

Beyond the kitchen, Raja Rani has been serving more than just food—it has spent five years working with The Homeless Project Scotland, delivering hot meals to those in need, and continues to support local charities and community initiatives.

Raja Rani has also played a role on the international stage. In 2021, it served as a food and beverage partner for the Bangladesh government, delegates, and high officials at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), showcasing its ability to deliver authentic Indian cuisine at a global level.

“Winning this award is an incredible honour, but it truly belongs to our customers and team,” said owner and General Manager, Tushar Ahmed. “From our chefs who pour passion into every dish to our front-of-house staff who create an unforgettable experience, this win is for all of us. Great food brings people together, and this recognition is greatly appreciated by all our team.”

Fresh from this national triumph, Raja Rani is unveiling a brand-new menu packed with bold new creations alongside its beloved classics. A specialist cocktail menu is also on the way, promising perfectly crafted drinks to elevate your dining experience.

For bookings and inquiries, visit rajaranirestaurant.com or call 0141 942 1380.