Regulatory specialist joins Living Lab panel for inaugural Glasgow event next month

InnoScot Health’s Head of Regulatory Affairs has been confirmed as a panellist at an inaugural gathering from the Living Laboratory programme, set to be held in Glasgow next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Gemmell will be part of the first Advancing Healthcare through Imaging Innovation Seminar, taking place in the Imaging Centre of Excellence at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday March 20.

The event plans to explore the latest advancements in imaging technology and their transformative impact on patient care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say it will “bring together in-person academia, industry, and healthcare to highlight the latest advances and applications in imaging technology, discuss challenges and opportunities in clinical adoption, and inspire new collaborations to enhance patient care”.

Elaine Gemmell, Head of Regulatory Affairs at InnoScot Health.

An expert in medical device regulation, Elaine will be part of a panel discussion entitled ‘Transformative Imaging Technologies: Opportunities and Challenges’ which will start at 10am.

She said: “Medical imaging technologies are an extremely important, burgeoning area for innovation which are key to unlocking significant improvements in patient care.

“They are also undergoing incredible transformation through the application of new opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, and more, allowing for a wide range of benefits including enhanced diagnostic accuracy, greater automation of routine tasks, more precise treatment planning, and improved training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such innovation is not without challenges, however – from data privacy to workforce shortages – which should make for a fascinating deep dive discussion.

“With the full agenda set to be announced very soon, I would advise registering now.”

The University of Glasgow-led Living Laboratory programme aims to translate cutting edge science and innovation into real world clinical settings.

It supports the creation, refinement, and clinical evaluation of groundbreaking healthcare solutions, realising the full potential and benefit of innovation, demonstrating healthcare savings, while delivering economic and patient benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By fostering a vibrant, collaborative ecosystem, the Living Laboratory says it is attracting businesses to Glasgow, fuelling the development and growth of local companies, creating new job opportunities, and enhancing skills.