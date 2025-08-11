Residents at Carntyne care home enjoy visit from MP

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Maureen Burke and chatting to her about what life is like at Greenfield Park Care Home

HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home in Carntyne, Glasgow, was visited on Friday, July 25, by MP for Glasgow North East, Maureen Burke.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Maureen Burke and chatting to her about what life is like at Greenfield Park Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Carntyne community.

MP Maureen Burke enjoyed a tour round the 110 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the internet café, cinema, pub, nail bar, kitchenette, lounge, quiet room, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped garden.

Maureen on the pool table

Adelle Bryant, HC-One Scotland’s Greenfield Park Care Home Manager, said: "We were honoured to welcome MP Maureen Burke to Greenfield Park. It was a thoroughly enjoyable and engaging visit, with meaningful conversations about the issues that matter most to our residents, colleagues, and community, and how we can work together to address them."

Maureen Burke, Member of Parliament for Glasgow North East, stated:

“It was a real pleasure to visit Greenfield Park Care Home. I was truly inspired by the incredible community spirit, the dedication of the staff, and the innovative approach that made the whole place feel so warm and welcoming.

“It genuinely felt like a home - where residents are treated with dignity and respect and clearly enjoy a wide range of activities and entertainment.

Maureen pours a drink with a Greenfield Park colleague

“The care team work tirelessly to create a vibrant, compassionate environment, and their efforts really shine through. Carers are the backbone of our society, and the amazing work being done here deserves to be recognised, celebrated, and supported."