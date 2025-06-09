Residents at Uddingston care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home in Uddingston, Glasgow, was visited on Friday, June 6 by MP for Coatbridge and Bellshill, Frank McNally.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Frank McNally, and chatting to him about what life is like at Highgate Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Uddingston community.

Mr McNally enjoyed a tour round the 80 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, cinema, lounge, hobby room, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.

Laura Turnbull, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Highgate Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Frank McNally to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Mr McNally, stated: “It was a privilege to spend time at Highgate Care Home last week, meeting residents and frontline carers whose dedication often goes unseen. This Carers Week, I’m reminded of the invaluable role they play—not just in our communities, but in the lives of so many families across Coatbridge and Bellshill. Their kindness, patience and professionalism deserve our gratitude and support.”