Retiree and Teacher Plan to Take Aid to Ukraine

Friends Clive Loble, a retiree from Cowdenbeath, and Gordon Stewart, a teacher from Clarkston, Glasgow, are raising funds for a humanitarian aid mission to Ukraine.

Clive and Gordon have a target of £7,200 to purchase a used NHS ambulance or 4x4 vehicle, which they will then drive to the city of Lviv filled with medical aid supplies with the Mighty Convoy organisation.

So far, fundraising is going well, but more funds are needed to purchase the vehicle for the Mighty Convoy plan.

Clive is married with three adult children and five grandchildren. He has been interested in doing something practical to help people in Ukraine for some time. When Gordon announced his intention to raise money to purchase a vehicle, fill it with aid, and drive it to Ukraine, Clive contacted him to help raise the money and act as his co-driver.

Gordon & Clive plus QR Codes for Go Fund Me and Mighty Convoy Video

Gordon, who is a maths teacher, is also married with three children. Gordon read an article about Mighty Convoy in Autocar Magazine. Mighty Convoy is a not-for-profit organisation that supports the people of Ukraine by driving to the country in old ambulances and 4x4 vehicles to deliver aid. Gordon decided he wanted to help.

Gordon and Clive are not motivated by the politics of the situation, but rather the country’s need for medical support and supplies, whichever way the conflict ends.

Fundraising efforts have included a home-baking sale, an auction of donated items, and Gordon has recently completed a sponsored run of 5km daily for 100 days. Future events are planned, including a coffee morning and home baking sale at Newcraigs Church in Kirkcaldy on Saturday 13th September at 10.00am.

The £7200 covers the cost of the used UK Ambulance of 4x4 vehicle, insurance for Gordon and Clive, fuel and return flights from Poland. They hope to travel in November.

You can support Gordon and Clive’s mission at: https://gofund.me/6c04fdfc