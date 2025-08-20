RFB Containers announces charity partnership with The Yard Scotland

Hamilton-based shipping container supplier, RFB Containers, has announced its charity partnership with The Yard Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yard Scotland provides adventure play services for disabled children, young people, and their families - creating safe, inclusive spaces where they can have fun, make friends, and feel supported.

As part of the partnership, RFB Containers supplies containers free of charge to The Yard’s multiple locations across Scotland, providing the charity with storage facilities for their outdoor toys and equipment. RFB Containers was involved in the opening of The Yard’s latest site opening in Glasgow, ensuring the charity could store their equipment securely during the site refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership also extends beyond equipment storage. RFB Containers is working with the facilities team at The Yard on supplying accommodation units to ensure their staff have appropriate working spaces that are fit for purpose.

The Yard Scotland Staff Outside RFB Container

Angus Barraclough, Managing Director at RFB Containers said: “We’re really proud of our partnership with The Yard and we recognise the importance of this partnership and the impact it has within the business and wider community. It’s more than just donations - it’s about supporting a truly meaningful cause that makes a real difference in the lives of families across Scotland.”

Jenny MacDonald, Deputy CEO, The Yard Scotland, said: “We are extremely grateful to Angus and everyone at RFB Containers for their generous support of The Yard. Their help with providing secure storage and suitable facilities for our team is invaluable. This partnership makes a real difference to our families by supporting the vital services we provide to disabled children, young people, and their families across Scotland.”