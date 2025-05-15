Run to You… with whisky: Loch Lomond Whiskies delivers bespoke gift to Bryan Adams

Loch Lomond Whiskies has gifted a bespoke pack of its award-winning single malt whisky to Canadian star Bryan Adams – after the singer-songwriter said back in March that he loves the smell of Scotland’s national drink.

The independent distiller shared three iconic drams and a copita glass with the ‘Run To You’ hitmaker ahead of his headline performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this week (Tuesday, May 13), part of the UK leg of his Roll with the Punches 2025 arena tour.

Each whisky in the pack – Loch Lomond Original, Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Perfectly Balanced, and Loch Lomond 18 Year Old – offer notes of fruit, honey and soft smoke on the nose, scents perfect to savour ahead of performing in front of thousands of fans.

Darroch Ramsay, senior global brand manager at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said: “As superfans of Bryan Adams, it felt only right to offer him a small gift from Scotland during his time in Glasgow. Nosing our single malt is a fantastic introduction to the craftsmanship and character that has made Loch Lomond Whiskies one of the world’s most acclaimed single malts.

"Our signature straight-neck stills make us one of the most adept distilleries in Scotland, with our innovation also extending to bespoke whisky nosing boxes – this one developed exclusively for Bryan.”