Scotland’s Children’s Commissioner hails conference as a space to ‘take action and make meaningful change’

Scotland’s Children and Young People’s Commissioner, Nicola Killean, is confirmed as the Chair ahead of the Kibble Annual Conference this November.

Hosted by Kibble, a national children and young person’s care charity, the sector-wide conference puts children’s rights, collaborative working and insight into specialist services at the forefront of the agenda for children and young person’s care in Scotland.

The annual conference will be held in Glasgow in November. The Commissioner will use her platform to oversee the event exploring the key themes of residential and secure care, education and trauma..

Nicola Killean, Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland: “I am delighted to return to Kibble’s Annual Conference as Chair. The conference brings together professionals who work with children who have experienced vulnerability in their lives.

“It is a space to learn and share on topics within residential childcare, education, secure care, mental health services, child development and community support.

“Children should experience all their rights and this conference is an opportunity for people to come together to collaborate and take action to create the meaningful change needed.”

In addition to Nicola Killean’s insightful speaker slot, attendees to the conference will also be invited to take part in a range of workshops from sector-leading organisations including Who Cares? Scotland, SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) and Youth Justice Voices, and others.

SAMH will host a workshop exploring mental health in schools with the hope to bring awareness that health and wellbeing should ingrained in all activity to improve engagement and outcomes for young people.

Who Cares? Scotland will host a workshop titled ‘Action on Advocacy’ highlighting the power and impact of independent advocacy that includes children and young people knowing and implementing their rights. Adults who have influence and contact with relevant young people should be aware of the importance of advocacy and reinforcing that in daily contact with the young person.

Finally, Youth Justice Voices will be hosting a workshop that aims to break down the effects of stigma on people with care and justice experience, and how that forms and shapes our sense of self-identity.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble said: “Our annual conference is an opportunity to bring the wider sector together for ongoing improvement of children and young

people’s services, as well as exploring the additional support available by working collaboratively across specialisms.

“The goal with our annual conference is to reset the agenda on young people’s education, care and wellbeing. Operating as one sector rather than in silos.”

The annual Kibble conference will be held in Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow on Monday November 24, to purchase tickets please visit: Kibble Annual Conference 2025 - Kibble: Specialist services & support for young people facing adversity