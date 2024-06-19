Scotland’s senior Tartan Army rally behind Euros campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elderly care home residents across the country are flying the flag for Scotland, rallying behind the national squad.

Ahead of Scotland’s second match against Switzerland, residents from Renaissance Care’s Whitecraigs Care Home in Glasgow visited Silverburn’s exclusive ‘Scotland Kits Through the Years’ exhibition.

The residents had the chance to reminisce about their favourite memories of Scotland’s national team at the nostalgic exhibition of the national side’s tops from past international games.

The display of fond footie memories has been delivered in partnership with the Scottish Football Museum in support of Football Memories Scotland. The national partnership with the Museum and Alzheimer Scotland supports over 500 reminiscence groups across the country.

Residents Iain Harris, 92; Robert Doran, 80; Anna Halliday, 82; Madge Anderson 94 at Silverburn

Staff and residents at the home have created their very own fan zones, decorated with flags and homemade good luck banners, bringing a touch of the Tartan Army’s spirit.

Bringing the party atmosphere to all 17 of Renaissance Care’s homes across Scotland, the wellbeing leads have been working closely with the chefs to arrange half-time pies and pints for the residents, as well as a special buffet on offer during the games. Campbells donated pie shells and lids to each of the homes, allowing the catering team to get creative with a Scotch-A-Noff pie – a Scottish twist on the stroganoff, which can be enjoyed in Germany.

Anna Halliday, 82, a resident at Whitecraigs Care Home, said: "I had a fantastic time visiting the Scotland Kits Through the Years exhibition—it was lovely to see a few shirts that I remember from watching Scotland in the past!

"I hope that Scotland do better against Switzerland. It would be great to see them score, and a draw would help keep the Tartan Army's spirits high."

Iain Harris rallying behind the national squad

Annemarie Porter, Whitecraigs Care Home Manager, said: “There’s a real buzz of excitement around the home as everyone is thrilled to see Scotland in Euro 2024, especially the football fans who have fond memories of the team competing in the tournament for the first time in 1992.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get together and support Scotland, and we’re looking forward to cheering them on across the group stages and hopefully even further!”

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said:“We’ve enjoyed getting into the spirit of the Euro 2024 competition and reflecting on some of Scotland’s best international games through our exhibition.