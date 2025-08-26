Scots dance music group release successfully breaks into Japanese music market

2Moreish,created by showbiz couple Craig and Debbz Stephens and QFX Star Kirk Turnbull, released the Get Up Stand Up track but never realised just how popular they would become after hitting Europe, America, Canada and Australia before Japan took a shine to their music.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2Moreish the Scottish Dance Electronic Music Group have succeeded in what most artists in the music industry have never by breaking into the music market in Japan with their latest music release Get Up Stand Up

The track has grown in popularity since it was released to worldwide DJ Pools getting played by DJs in clubs all over the world before finally being picked up in Japan and being played over and over on Japanese Radio bringing more popularity to the group itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When couple Craig and Debbz Stephens were flown to Prague and the Czech Republic to work on brand new music with Kirk Turnbull (well known from legendary Scottish Dance Group QFX), little did they think their new music would become as popular as it has.

2Moreish stars Craig, Kirk and Debbz above celebrate success in Japan with their Dance music release Get Up Stand Up

It was released to global DJ Pools and created waves in early stages with clubs, pubs and radio playing the new track all over UK and Europe before it reached the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and has now reached Asian shores including Japan.

Craig and Debbz have been constantly promoting the release of the single, including a recent performance with a DJ set on Portobello beach in Edinburgh which drew huge crowds.

You can stream and purchase a download of 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up on all Digital music platforms now

The official music video can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/7iY4aWnvpWA?si=qFoQcqboHuSDaBiO