Scots tailors to open first UK store in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish entrepreneurs Ryan Smith and Calvin Smith, founders of bespoke tailors Suited & Booted Dubai, are set to launch their first store in the UK this summer when they open in Glasgow.

Scottish entrepreneurs Ryan Smith and Calvin Smith, founders of bespoke tailors Suited & Booted Dubai, are set to launch their first store in the UK this summer when they open in Glasgow.

Ayrshire-born Ryan teamed up with Edinburgh pal Calvin in the UAE to establish the brand in 2017 after identifying a gap in the region for a premium bespoke product combined with an exceptional customer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven years later, Suited & Booted is now renowned in the Middle East and the duo are bringing it home to Scotland, with Glasgow’s retail scene set to receive a major boost as a result.

Calvin Smith (l) with business partner Ryan Smith.

Located on Montrose Street in the heart of the Merchant City, the 3300 sq. ft. store will offer an extensive range of bespoke tailored garments for both men and women, plus a diverse range of ready-to-wear suits - a first for the brand. The suit collection covers everything from business tailoring to tuxedos, wedding suits and smart casual options alongside seasonal and limited collections.

The boutique will be run by managing director Dillon Arthur and store manager Michael Dixon, who will manage day-to-day store operations.

Commenting on the expansion, Ryan said: “Our concept has thrived in the UAE - we are extremely proud to have built such a strong brand presence in the Middle East but our dream has always been to bring the brand to the UK and shake up the suiting market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our years of experience in bespoke tailoring, it was important for us to bring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship we possibly could to the collection offered in Glasgow. This collection has been carefully curated over the past five years in collaboration with the top suppliers globally.

“This is the first time we have offered ready-to-wear suits - we believe the quality and construction of the product is truly unmatched, and will be highly popular due to both the wide selection available and the competitive price point.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen an increased demand in the preference for refined dressing, and this has translated to a surge in bespoke suit sales, while also extending to the heightened popularity of our smart casual products.”

The boutique has been designed to reflect the aesthetic of their two UAE locations with a focus on creating a welcoming yet luxurious design that instantly feels like a traditional tailors, with a modern edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A private, cordoned off area will be located downstairs to accommodate private group appointments and wedding parties, while bar and lounge areas will feature to add another element of luxury and experience to the store - these areas will be used for client entertaining and in-store events. Two private tailoring suites are also being created and will be used for all bespoke appointments.

Calvin added: “From the outset, our brand statement has always been ‘changing the way you experience tailoring’.

“It’s important to us that every single client who chooses to buy from us receives the same elevated experience, and that starts from the minute you enter one of our stores. We’re extremely excited to launch this concept in Glasgow this summer, and bring something completely new to Scotland with an extensive range of bespoke formal and casual wear products.”