Scottish charity brings inclusive play to Glasgow

An award-winning service for children and young people with disabilities and additional needs has opened in Glasgow.

Scottish charity The Yard, which has been transforming lives since 1986, is expanding its award-winning model to Glasgow, having already supported more than 3,000 children and their families across Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, and Dundee.

Renowned for its welcoming, creative play environments and wraparound family support, The Yard has taken over the lease of the Linn Park Adventure Playground site on Netherlee Road. The site officially opened on Saturday, June 28.

The newly upgraded centre includes a 5,000-square-metre outdoor play space and provides a safe, fun, and inclusive environment for children and young people (ages 0–18) with disabilities and additional needs. The whole family is welcomed, enabling children to thrive while parents and carers connect with a like-minded community. All sessions are led by The Yard’s skilled and experienced playworkers, who are trained to support each child’s unique needs and strengths.

The Yard is leasing the building and grounds from Glasgow City Council, delivering a play service for children with additional support needs to Glasgow Life.

The Yard has completed a significant refurbishment to ensure the space meets the needs of The Yard's service users. Improvements include full rewiring, a new heating system, upgraded kitchen and toilet facilities, and a new office space. Through consultation with local families, plans are also underway to further enhance the outdoor garden and adventure play areas.

Celine Sinclair, CEO of The Yard said: “At The Yard, we’re inclusive by design. We never ask for a formal diagnosis. Too often that’s just another barrier for families already facing challenges.

“Our doors are open to any child or young person who would benefit from an inclusive, safe place to play, express themselves and grow in confidence. We’re equally here for their families, offering connection, friendship and a shared understanding.

“Our work with schools also means pupils who need time away from the classroom can benefit from an environment that supports social skills, builds self-esteem, and sparks joy. We know from teachers how transformative that experience can be. Ultimately, it’s about giving children the chance to laugh, explore, and just be themselves, with no judgement. They deserve the same fun, freedom, and happiness as any other child.”

During the summer holidays, family sessions will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, during term time, The Yard will also partner with local schools to provide structured play opportunities, helping children develop social skills, independence and a sense of belonging.

As The Yard Glasgow grows, the team will work with families to explore ways to expand the service, as they have done in Dundee and Fife.

One of those eagerly anticipating the opening is Glasgow-based Mum Catriona Lowe, who said: “We are so excited that the yard is coming to Glasgow. I travel through to Edinburgh when we can as it’s one of my son's favourite places and a fab day out as a family.

"It’s a place where I feel safe to take my son and his little sister. Both my children love it and I can breathe a little sigh of relief and sit back as they are in a safe and inclusive environment. The staff are just so lovely - always welcoming and nurturing. It’s also a great place to meet other families. I am thrilled The Yard is finally coming to Glasgow and will be a regular visitor. "

Families can access The Yard Glasgow through the £8 per month membership scheme, which includes unlimited access to all The Yard centres in Scotland. A membership assistance programme is also available for families who need financial support.

The Glasgow refurbishment is supported by the Scottish Government, The Hugh Fraser Foundation, Robert Barr’s Charitable Trust, The Gosling Foundation, Spifox and Children’s Aid.