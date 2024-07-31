Scottish driving experts reveal the cheapest petrol pumps in Glasgow

By Alex LoveseyContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
While petrol prices are dropping from the heights of July 2022, fuel prices are still 120% higher than pre-pandemic levels.[1] But you can still save money by knowing which local petrol stations offer the lowest prices.

And with searches in Scotland for ‘cheap unleaded petrol near me’ increasing by 100% in the past three months, it’s clear that there is a demand for savings at the pump.

In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the cheapest place for petrol in Glasgow.

Using government data, the study analysed the price of petrol at over 300 stations across Scotland to find the cheapest petrol stations near you.

Top 5 cheapest places for petrol in Glasgow

Rank

Brand

Location

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre)

1

Morrisons

MFG Morrisons Glasgow Auchinlea, 20 Auchinlea Way, GLASGOW, G34 9JJ

139.7

2

Morrisons

MFG Morrisons Glasgow Bailleston, Ravenswood Road, GLASGOW, G69 6JF

139.7

3

Morrisons

MFG Morrisons Glasgow Cambuslang, Bridge Street, GLASGOW, G72 7JT

139.7

4

Morrisons

MFG Morrisons Glasgow Newlands, Riverford Road, GLASGOW, G43 1PU

139.7

5

Morrisons

MFG Morrisons Glasgow Giffnock, Fenwick Road, GLASGOW, G46 6AA

139.7

A Macklin Motors spokesperson said: “We all love to find new ways to save money at the petrol station, and, as our research shows, this can be as simple as finding the cheapest pumps in your area.

“You can also save money on fuel by tweaking your driving habits. Avoiding harsh acceleration, maintaining tyre pressure, and turning off the AC are just a few examples of how you can become more fuel efficient.

“By minimising any stress about fuel costs or consumption, you can get back to enjoying the open road.”

