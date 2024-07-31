Scottish driving experts reveal the cheapest petrol pumps in Glasgow
and live on Freeview channel 276
And with searches in Scotland for ‘cheap unleaded petrol near me’ increasing by 100% in the past three months, it’s clear that there is a demand for savings at the pump.
In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the cheapest place for petrol in Glasgow.
Using government data, the study analysed the price of petrol at over 300 stations across Scotland to find the cheapest petrol stations near you.
Top 5 cheapest places for petrol in Glasgow
|
Rank
|
Brand
|
Location
|
Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre)
|
1
|
Morrisons
|
MFG Morrisons Glasgow Auchinlea, 20 Auchinlea Way, GLASGOW, G34 9JJ
|
139.7
|
2
|
Morrisons
|
MFG Morrisons Glasgow Bailleston, Ravenswood Road, GLASGOW, G69 6JF
|
139.7
|
3
|
Morrisons
|
MFG Morrisons Glasgow Cambuslang, Bridge Street, GLASGOW, G72 7JT
|
139.7
|
4
|
Morrisons
|
MFG Morrisons Glasgow Newlands, Riverford Road, GLASGOW, G43 1PU
|
139.7
|
5
|
Morrisons
|
MFG Morrisons Glasgow Giffnock, Fenwick Road, GLASGOW, G46 6AA
|
139.7
A Macklin Motors spokesperson said: “We all love to find new ways to save money at the petrol station, and, as our research shows, this can be as simple as finding the cheapest pumps in your area.
“You can also save money on fuel by tweaking your driving habits. Avoiding harsh acceleration, maintaining tyre pressure, and turning off the AC are just a few examples of how you can become more fuel efficient.
“By minimising any stress about fuel costs or consumption, you can get back to enjoying the open road.”
[1] https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/fuel-watch/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.