Scottish drug and alcohol rehab centre becomes first in UK to earn BSI quality mark

One of Scotland’s leading residential rehab centres for people with drug and alcohol addictions has become the first in the UK to earn a key BSI quality mark.

Abbeycare Scotland is the only such facility in the country to be recognised with BSI ISO 9001 accreditation following an assessment from the national standards body.

The status, which was confirmed in November last year, is a major vote of confidence in the way Abbeycare is run and shows the organisation is committed to continual improvement.

ISO 9001 is a set of requirements established by the International Organization for Standardization, with all accredited organisations having to pass stringent checks.

The standard means that all processes are planned, risks are assessed, controls are in place for quality checks, and results are monitored and evaluated for continual improvement.

The internationally-recognised certification ultimately gives confidence to anyone walking through Abbeycare’s doors that they can expect care of a consistently high standard.

Abbeycare Scotland, which is based in Erskine, Renfrewshire, provides continuous care for people with alcohol and drug addictions under one roof, offering supervised detoxification and rehabilitation.

Its programmes also include harm reduction interventions, counselling, recovery care planning, family support and extensive aftercare, allowing people to address the underlying issues behind their addictions.

The centre accepts admissions from across Scotland, including both private patients and local authority referrals.

It is the second rehabilitation clinic in the UK to be awarded ISO 9001 accreditation, but the first to achieve it with BSI, the national standards body.

The Abbeycare Group also runs a facility in Gloucestershire which operates to similarly high standards, and intends to seek BSI accreditation for this clinic in due course.

Paul Bowley, chief executive of the Abbeycare Group, said: “Following a rigorous assessment progress, we are absolutely delighted to achieve ISO 9001 certification, becoming the UK’s first residential rehab centre to gain this recognition from the BSI.

“The standard is recognised in almost 200 countries worldwide and is a huge vote of confidence in our organisation, our dedicated staff, and the way we operate.

“Our decision to pursue this recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality and consistent service to all our clients, most of whom are struggling with serious addictions to drugs and alcohol and are trying to rebuild their lives.

“I’d like to thank the entire team at Abbeycare Scotland for the part they played in helping us achieve accreditation – they should all be extremely proud of the work they do every day.”