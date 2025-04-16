Scottish surfing prodigy Ben Larg joins Lost Shore Surf Resort as Ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, has announced Scotland’s first professional surfer, Ben Larg (20 years) as its official ambassador.

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, has announced Scotland’s first professional surfer, Ben Larg (20 years) as its official ambassador. Ben, originally from Tiree in the Inner Hebrides, has rapidly climbed the ranks in the global surfing community. He is the only Scot to be invited to take part in the prestigious World Surf League event in Nazaré, Portugal and secured an impressive third place.

Ben has deep roots with Lost Shore Surf Resort. Both he and his sister, Robyn Larg (18 years), have been key members of the resort's community. Robyn not only trains alongside Ben but is also a surf instructor at Lost Shore. Robyn recently made headlines as she became the youngest British woman to surf the big waves in Nazaré, Portugal

Lost Shore Surf Resort, located in Ratho near Edinburgh, boasts Europe's largest and most advanced wave pool. Powered by Wavegarden technology, the facility can generate up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour, catering to surfers of all skill levels. Beyond the waves, the resort offers luxury accommodation, The SurfSkate Academy, waterside restaurants, wellness treatments and sauna, making it a hub for both surfing and relaxation.

Reflecting on his new role, Ben Larg said, "Lost Shore has really put Scottish surfing on the map and I’m proud to become an ambassador. The wave pool provides young surfers the opportunity to train consistently on world-class waves, something I didn't have growing up. Surfing has always been more than just a sport for me - it’s a way to reset mentally, stay focused, and build resilience. Being able to train on these high-quality waves regularly completely changes the game in developing the next generation of Scottish surfers."

Robyn Larg added, "Being both a surf instructor and training at Lost Shore has transformed my confidence in surfing and I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact this facility has on others. It's so inspiring to see surfers of all ages and abilities come together to share their passion."

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, expressed enthusiasm about Ben's ambassadorship: "Ben embodies the spirit of Scottish surfing - resilient, passionate, and brave. Even at such a young age, what he has already achieved on an international stage is awe-inspiring and we're thrilled to have him represent Lost Shore."

Paul Stark, Chief Executive of Scottish Surfing, said: "Surfing continues to grow in popularity with its growing profile and recognition as an Olympic sport. Having this world-class facility in Scotland provides a vital pathway to improve and nurture young surfers. Ben's success on the global stage shows what Scottish surfers are capable of, and his involvement with Lost Shore will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of talent."

As ambassador, Ben will engage in various initiatives with Lost Shore Surf Resort, including coaching clinics, mentorship programmes, and promotional events aimed at elevating the profile of Scottish surfing both in the UK and internationally.

In addition to his ambassadorial role, Ben Larg’s inspiring journey will be featured in the upcoming documentary series Beyond the Island. The first episode explores Ben’s resilience in the face of adversity after a violent assault derailed his promising career, leading to injuries, failed surgeries, and a battle with self-doubt.

Exclusive Preview Screenings of Beyond the Island – Episode 1 will take place on Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th April at Lost Shore Surf Resort, featuring a mental health talk by The Wave Project, a Q&A with Ben Larg and the film’s directors, and an opportunity to learn more about the documentary’s development.