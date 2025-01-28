Scottish TV couple set to begin filming new sitcom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig and Debbie Stephens are set to play the characters Billy and Lilly in All Together Tavern this year when filming commences

Scottish showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens are to star together in a brand new TV sitcom, All Together Tavern, in which they will play characters 'Billy and Lilly' from Scotland's Portobello area where the couple reside.

The couple will be joined by Lisa Loops, an actress, scriptwriter and director, plus veteran actor from stage and screen Doug Setters, former Grange Hill and Press Gang actor Mark Baxter, Reality TV grannie Jane Buckle and several former Pro Footballers.

Craig and Debbie, known for hosting their popular Moreish TV show and for featuring on many Reality TV shows and on screen appearances , were contacted by writer and show creator Lisa as the brand new scripts for episode one were ready to be rehearsed.

Debbie said: "I play Lilly, cousin to Margie played by Lisa Loops, and Niece to Betty played by Reality TV star Jane Buckle, and I'm married to Billy who is really clumsy and loves to Rap with Betty. I can't wait to get stuck into my script and later film on set."

Craig added: "I'm excited as we film on location in an actual pub and we certainly make an impact when we arrive on our first scene. I get to do some stunts as I am a clumsy Scotsman hated by the Landlord Jimbo.

"This will be a great sitcom that we will really get our teeth into so watch this space as the writers have big plans for our characters throughout the series."

All Together Tavern has seen interest from TV channel commissioners as well as Amazon Prime TV, but much depends on the first episode.

Scenes are currently being rehearsed, then the cast will assemble for filming of the first episode one a secret location in England.