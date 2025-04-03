Scottish wrestling icon Grado gets charged up for a greener future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He might be best known for body slamming opponents and belting out Madonna’s Like a Prayer, but Scottish wrestling legend and actor Grado is showing his softer side – by going green.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fan-favourite funnyman has teamed up with Greener Energy Group, who installed an EV charger to help him power up his car the eco-friendly way. Best known for his time in Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) and as a star of BBC’s Two Doors Down, Grado is swapping piledrivers for planet-saving, proving that even the toughest guys care about their carbon footprint.

Grado said: “Never thought I’d be the guy chatting about electric motors, but here we are! I’ve got to admit, I’m fair chuffed to be doing my bit for the planet – plus, nae more standing in the rain at the petrol station like a dafty. It’s a win-win!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greener Energy Group added: “We’ve worked with all sorts of customers, but this might be our first heavyweight champion. Grado’s larger-than-life personality is exactly what’s needed to get people talking about making greener choices. If he can go green, anyone can.”

Grado Goes Green

With his new charger installed, Grado is all set to power up—showing that being eco-friendly isn’t just for the serious types. As a dad, a wrestler, and a TV funny man, he’s always on the go, and now he’s making sure his journey to a greener future is as smooth as his patter.

For more information on Greener Energy Group and their energy-saving solutions, visit https://greenerenergygroup.co.uk