Scullion LAW celebrates MoD honour with Silver Award

At Scullion LAW, we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for going above and beyond for military families, earning a top UK award and producing some of the country’s standout champions of armed forces support.

Championing our Military Commitment

That dedication is led by our colleagues Stephanie Grieve and Judith Higson, who have both played key roles in driving our military-focused efforts. Stephanie was recently awarded the Military Values in Business Award at the 2025 Scottish Ex-Forces in Business Awards, and Judith, of our Family Law Team – instrumental in driving the firm’s initiatives to support the armed forces community.

Judith Higson

Steph Grieve

Judith shares, “It’s important to support our military personnel as the pressures and difficulties of a military lifestyle can be incredibly challenging for their families. We felt it was only right to help support military families in any way we can, and I am delighted that we have been able to do so over the last couple of years through the support of the Armed Forces Covenant and the Bronze and Silver awards.”

Support for those who Serve

The Silver Award, received in October 2024, is given to UK employers who go the extra mile to support those who serve or have served. Scullion LAW was recognised not only for our specialist Military Law services but for championing a military-friendly workplace, offering flexible working arrangements and a minimum of five days’ additional leave for reservists, helping employees balance their civilian and military responsibilities.

Much of our continued momentum stems from Stephanie Grieve, recently promoted to Associate Director, whose work supporting military clients has earned her many 5-star reviews, showcasing how our internal culture not only supports military values but also fosters individual excellence.

Judith Higson

The ERS Silver Award winners are joined on the staircase of City of Glasgow College Riverside Campus by Brigadier Andy Muddiman

Stephanie added, “Scullion LAW’s Military Law service has helped many armed forces personnel get the best legal advice possible, and it’s great to work for a company that not only provides this service but also creates a working environment that allows you to balance your civilian and military work side by side.”

Military Law Services and Beyond

Receiving the Silver Award was just the beginning. Scullion LAW continue to build on that foundation, with ongoing initiatives, legal support offerings, and internal policies that reflect our deep respect for the military community.

Silver Award Winners

We offer Military Law services and expert legal support across Road Traffic Law, Criminal Defence, Family Law, Property Law, Wills and Powers of Attorney and Estate Planning. Scullion LAW ensures that military personnel and their families receive tailored, high-quality legal support across all areas of life.

The Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses Bronze, Silver and Gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.