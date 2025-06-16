Sean Batty brings the sun to officially open Kelvinside Manor

Residents and guests at Kelvinside Manor care home in Glasgow’s West End, have welcomed a special visitor, as television presenter, Sean Batty officially opened the home.

Families, care home colleagues, those who worked on the project and members of the local community were invited to join residents for the official opening, with over 60 guests in attendance on the day.

Children from Kelvinside Academy Nursery also joined in the fun, enjoying the music and sunshine in the Kelvinside Manor courtyard.

Resident-favourite, Sean Batty marked the occasion by unveiling a commemorative plaque to officially open the care home.

Cillian Hennessey, CEO of Meallmore and Sean Batty

Guests enjoyed a joyous afternoon of entertainment, with a moving welcome by 14-year-old Christopher Denny on the bagpipes, followed by favourite Scottish folk songs from harpist and singer, Pauline Vallance.

There was also a specially crafted Scottish tapas display, including smoked salmon, pulled pork and a selection of sweet canapes, alongside fizz and mocktails, all prepared by Kelvinside Manor’s Head Chef, Maureen McCourt and the in-house catering team.

The event was topped of with a special whisky tasting, where guests could try the limited-edition Meallmore blend, created in honour of Father’s Day.

Resident, Laura McAlonan (89), said: “It was a marvellous day. My son and daughter came along, and it was a great turnout. I spent a lot of time organising charity events and I know a lot of planning went into making it special. Everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves and it was a chance for everyone [families] to see how comfortable the home is and that we are settled here.”

Sean Batty officially opens Kelvinside Manor in Glasgow

The state-of-the-art, 48-bed care home opened doors to its first residents in February, who are now settled in, enjoying facilities such as the cinema room, café area and on-site hair and beauty salon.

Meallmore CEO, Cillian Hennessey said: “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved here in Kelvinside. This building has always been a part of the local community and a real part of this area of Glasgow’s west end, so we’re thrilled to be able to give it a new chapter.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has played a role in the development of Kelvinside Manor; and a special thanks to Veronica and the incredible team who really make the home what it is, while providing the highest standards of personalised care. It’s great to see our first residents looking so happy and settled and enjoying all the fantastic spaces that the home has to offer.”

Veronica Dormer, Manager of Kelvinside Manor, said: “We had such a wonderful afternoon. It really was the perfect way to officially open our lovely new home; both the residents and our team were proud to show it off to our guests. We were blown away by the fantastic turnout and it was a joy to have Sean with us too, chatting to residents and posing for photos – especially as he was good enough to bring us the sunshine!”

Resident, Laura McAlonan (89), presents Sean Batty with a gift to thank him for opening Kelvinside Manor

Situated on Dorchester Avenue, Kelvinside Manor provides personalised care for residents with a range of support needs, including 24-hour nursing care, dementia care, short-term and respite care, with a choice of en-suite rooms and executive suites.