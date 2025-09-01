Seattle is the right place for Motherwell’s Charlie

A trip to the world-famous Space Needle, lunch in Pike Place Market and a visit to the Museum of Pop Culture are just three of the experiences enjoyed by Charlie Russell from Motherwell after he had a once in a lifetime trip to the US.

Charlie, who works at Amazon’s delivery station in Motherwell, took part in the week-long trip with 17 Amazon colleagues from across the UK and Ireland as part of a programme called I Found the Right Place.

I Found the Right Place is open to Amazon employees in the UK and Ireland and asks the simple question – ‘what makes Amazon the right place for you?’. Employees are invited to talk about why they love working at Amazon and the best stories are selected by a judging panel, with the finalists taking delivery of a boarding pass for the trip of a lifetime.

More than 2,000 Amazon employees submitted their story as part of the campaign and Charlie was selected by the judges as one of 18 people who boarded the plane to Seattle.

Charlie and his colleagues had an action-packed week in Seattle, where they toured Amazon’s global headquarters, saw the latest Amazon technology during a fulfilment centre tour and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the city’s Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture and more.

“I joined Amazon at 52, and with every new opportunity, from yard marshall to data specialist, I’ve grown, learned and thrived far beyond what I thought possible. At 60, I’m proud to support national teams and prove that it’s never too late to grow, succeed, and feel truly valued.”

Charlie lives in Motherwell and works as a data specialist at the Amazon delivery station in the town. He first worked with Amazon as an independent business management consultant, solving logistical problems relating to the company’s deliveries to Jersey. He didn’t join the company officially until years later and has now been part of the Motherwell team for eight years.

Before encountering Amazon for the first time, Charlie had already had an expansive career. He’d spent two years in the British Army in the Royal Corps of Transport before his employer offered to pay him through university, where he studied psychology and business studies.

After graduating, Charlie worked in management roles for several fast-moving grocery retailers. He then moved into warehousing to with a first aid equipment dispatcher, which also saw him cross into sales and marketing.

Charlie then decided to become a self-employed business management consultant, which is where his journey towards Amazon began.

With the strain of traveling for work impacting life at home with his wife and children, Charlie decided to look for work locally alongside going to back to college to retrain in metal fabrication and welding. A family friend said that Amazon was hiring for part-time yard marshalls, and Charlie decided to apply.

“I’ve reinvented myself many times,” Charlie commented. “At Amazon alone I’ve been at yard marshall, a driver trainer, a learning and development manager and a data specialist. Clearly, I like to throw my hat in the ring and see what happens.”

Earlier this summer, Charlie was told he may never walk again. He says that being told that he’d secured a seat on the plane to Seattle around the same time made him “totally elated and emotional”.

“The last three months have been very difficult for me,” shared Charlie. “I’m a very proud man – very independent – but you know what? Going to Seattle with Amazon has given me something to fight for again, because I’m not finished yet.

“People (including myself) are amazed that someone of my generation can be responsible for regional as well as national data pulling, deep diving and reporting to business leaders nationally and across the EU.

“Getting the chance to meet Amazon colleagues in Seattle has shown me that the people I report to are human beings too – and phenomenal people. That was the best part of the trip. Getting to meet people like the head of HR here, who secured me a wheelchair for the visit and then let me know his son is in a wheelchair. That was an emotional moment, and it makes me emotional to think about. It’s like being part of a big family, being at Amazon.”

Has the trip to Seattle inspired Charlie? “Absolutely,” he said. “I think my career will change dramatically after this trip. As soon as I get home, I’m going to start researching how to get into mechatronics engineering at Amazon.I’m going to reinvent myself again.”

Charlie concluded with some words for anyone considering a career at Amazon.

“Amazon has brought me and my family so much,” he said. “My oldest son is actually an area manager at the company, too.

“I would recommend working at Amazon to everyone. Especially to people out there who are middle aged and stuck in dead-end roles with no development. Take the chance, join Amazon and develop into the person you have the potential to be.

“The only limitation is you. Amazon has so much training, support and guidance to offer you with its opportunities. I’m a very proud Amazonian.”

Andrew McConnell, Delivery Station Manager at Amazon’s delivery station in Motherwell, added: “Charlie is a much-loved member of the team here at Amazon in Motherwell and we were so pleased when we found out he was off to Seattle. We’re proud to have him represent our team on the trip and I hope he had a brilliant time. I Found the Right Place is one of the many programmes we run here at Amazon to show our appreciation for the colleagues that deliver smiles for our customers every day.”

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.