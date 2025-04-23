Second Glasgow Tech Week set to include ‘exciting showcase for the power of healthcare innovation’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly announced event is set to offer a ‘vibrant innovation showcase dedicated to advancing the future of healthcare technology’ during this year’s Glasgow Tech Week, a formal NHS partner says.

InnoScot Health believes that the dynamic, free to attend ‘Health Tech Innovation with West of Scotland Innovation Hub’ gathering will be a highlight of the city’s Tech Week programme this May.

Taking place at the state-of-the-art Imaging Centre of Excellence (ICE), organisers say the Innovation Hub event on Tuesday 27 May will offer “a unique opportunity for professionals from all corners of the MedTech ecosystem to engage, learn, and collaborate”.

Across a day of cutting-edge activity and learnings – including looking at how artificial intelligence (AI), point of care testing, and patient and public involvement (PPI) are reshaping healthcare delivery – attendees are invited to “explore how WoSIH supports product development, evidence generation, and evaluation to drive healthcare breakthroughs”.

InnoScot Health’s West of Scotland Innovation Commercialisation Manager, Frances Ramsay.

InnoScot Health’s West of Scotland Innovation Commercialisation Manager, Frances Ramsay said: “This will be the Innovation Hub and partners’ second Glasgow Tech Week event in two years, extending the focus on technology which is transforming patient care, clinical practices, and medical research.

“The last was received extremely well, and I expect another exciting in-person showcase for the power of healthcare innovation, so I’d urge clinicians, academics, staff from MedTech SMEs, larger companies, and more to reserve their places for a truly interactive day of knowledge exchange.

“Aside from offering a glimpse of tech being strategically deployed for an improved NHS Scotland both today and tomorrow, it’s an opportunity to connect with innovators, industry leaders, and MedTech experts.

“It’s also a platform for gaining a better understanding of the range of capabilities which the Hub offers.”

Frances previously called the announcement of a second Glasgow Tech Week “vital and timely” for the city and its surrounding areas with events including breakfast seminars, pitching events, educational workshops, networking evenings, and webinars.

She believes the week – taking place from 26-31 May – will be a boost to economic growth and employment ambitions, as well as an opportunity to forge fresh ties with like-minded collaborators who are looking to develop their ideas with partners.

Frances said: “Glasgow Tech Week now has a truly excellent and eclectic programme in place. There will be something for every type of innovator – from those at the very start of their journey, to those with tremendous experience but who are still keen to improve their knowledge.

“This year, there is also the headline event, Fusion Fest on 29 May, with its own programme focused on fostering opportunities for networking, learning, and professional development.

“The message of the Glasgow Tech Week organisers mirrors our own to the NHS Scotland workforce — that anyone can be an innovator if they have a vision, encouragement, determination, and the right collaborative support to turn it into a reality.

“We look forward to attending, learning, and identifying potential cross-sector applications for patient benefit.”

Organisers Glasgow City Innovation District are calling the week a chance “to celebrate the innovative work taking place within Glasgow’s tech, digital and creative ecosystem” which will unite founders, tech leaders, ecosystem builders, and the wider community.