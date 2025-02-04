Show your dog some love and don’t let them eat chocolate on Valentine’s Day

Can dogs eat chocolate?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and at this time of year it is common for flowers and chocolates to be seen in many homes. However, some of the tasty treats and colourful bouquets we see can be harmful to pets.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs can be opportunists and often sniff out things not meant for them, especially food.

RVN Lianne O’Boyle at Nutravet comments: “Chocolate contains both caffeine and theobromine, two chemicals toxic to dogs. They are similar in structure and belong to a group which dogs take a long time to process meaning they can build up to toxic levels in the blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dogs are particularly sensitive to theobromine and the effect of all poisons depends on the dose. In this instance, the darker the chocolate, the higher the level of theobromine and therefore the more poisonous it is. If you think your dog has eaten anything not meant for them, it is vital you contact your vet straight away. They will be able to assess their risk and offer the right advice.”

Is any chocolate safe?

In a word, no. Milk chocolate contains lower concentrations of theobromine though this can vary depending on the brand. White chocolate has a very small concentration of theobromine and as a result is very low risk though higher in fat and full of sugar which can lead to a variety of other health complications.

Even a small amount of chocolate can be toxic to your dog, with symptoms which include:

- Vomiting

- Diarrhoea

- Hyperactivity

- Tremors, seizures, or fits

- Heart problems

- In severe cases, death

How can I stop my dog eating chocolate?

Chocolate should always be kept out of reach of pets, especially at certain times of the year. Dogs have an amazing sense of smell and can be very determined so you should keep your treats high up. If they tend to beg for food, perhaps try having a few low-fat treats for them nearby to divert their attention.

Other hazards for pets around Valentine’s Day include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers

Some flowers often seen at this time of year can be toxic to pets. Lillies and tulips Lily pollen in the air can settle on your pet’s coat and if licked off can cause gastrointestinal upset in dogs and is even more toxic to cats.

Tulips are one of the country’s most loved flowers and a firm favourite in bouquets. However, they are toxic to pets with the bulb being the most toxic part. All parts of the tulip contain alkaloids which if swallowed can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, and depression.

Candles

They may create a romantic and cosy atmosphere in the home, but pets and fire are never a safe mix. If you do decide to light a candle or two, keep them in high, out of reach places so they can’t be knocked over.

Wine

Red wine is traditionally consumed during romantic Valentine’s evenings. However, even a small amount of alcohol can be dangerous to pets. If you plan to enjoy a glass of wine during your romantic meal, be sure to keep it out of reach and somewhere your furry friend cannot get to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cards

Although these may not be as much of a worry for pet owners, some light up and contain batteries, which if chewed by your dog can cause issues. Be sure to put any cards up high and out of reach, away from your four-legged friends.

Speak to your vet

If you think your pet may have consumed any of the above, speak to your vet right away. If you are worried about their health and think they may have eaten something not meant for them but are unsure, contact your vet as they are best placed to offer the correct advice for your pet.