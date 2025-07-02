Showbiz and Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbz host 30th wedding anniversary party

Showbiz and Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbz host 30th wedding anniversary party with stars including QFX star Kirk Turnbull and Blind Date Star Captain Beany.

Craig and Debbz Stephens are soon to release their new single Get Up Stand Up with '2Moreish' and co writer/producer Kirk Turnbull.

But before that the Showbiz couple, who are also set to star in the new TV sitcom All Together Tavern, hosted an exclusive 30th wedding anniversary party with family and close friends.

Popular entertainer DJ Calverto hosted the night for Craig and Debbz, who also host the popular music and entertainment magazine show Moreish TV and appeared on ITV show This Morning. They are currently working on new scripts with the cast of TV sitcom All Together Tavern just before their new dance music track is released which has already been creating waves in Europe, USA and Australia and more.

DJ Calverto with Craig and Kirk Turnbull

The couple hosted their 30th wedding anniversary party on Saturday in Edinburgh and stars spotted included hit music producer Kirk Turnbull (QFX) whom flew in from Czech Republic and Guinness World Record holder Captain Beany (Blind Date) whom travelled from Wales.

The party even had professional Caricaturist Maria Amerigo whom did caricatures of the stars as well as guests attending. Music and entertainment was provided by the popular DJ Calverto and singers included 2Moreish's Craig and Debbz just before the couple carried in a large 30th wedding anniversary cake piped in by Scots piper to the Lord Provost, as well as a regular on This Morning 'Louise Marshall' who did some traditional tunes as well as some pop tunes before guests were invited to tuck in to a lavish buffet.

We all would like to give our Congratulations to the happy star couple on their 30 years and now they are working on the new 2Moreish release Get Up Stand Up soon to be released on Epidemic Records.