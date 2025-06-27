Showcase Scotland partners with Belfast Music Conference

Showcase Scotland Has Been Named Amongst 2026 Delegates For Your Roots Are Showing Music Conference in Belfast

Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland’s Premiere Music Conference (YRAS), has named Belfast its conference city for 2026. The conference, in its fourth year, will be held at the ICC Belfast and begins on the evening of Tuesday, January 13 with an all-star Folk-In-Fusion concert at Waterfront Hall. (Lineup to be announced in coming weeks.) Wednesday, January 14 through Sunday, January 18 will offer workshops, panels, keynotes and networking events during the day, and showcases each evening.

The conference will wrap up Sunday afternoon with its signature “Music Trail” event featuring a string of walkable venues and a variety of artists performing original music in intimate settings.

Another benefit to hosting YRAS in Belfast is its proximity to new partner, Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections - Scotland’s largest international music conference. “We are delighted to announce a delegate partnership with Your Roots Are Showing, Ireland’s Premiere Music Conference, in 2026. With the two events sitting just a few days and a short flight or ferry crossing apart, delegates will have the opportunity to attend both events in January,” says Lisa Whytock of Showcase Scotland.

“Showcase Scotland marks its 26th edition in 2026, where Quebec will feature as international partner across the five-day programme. Alongside approximately 50 artists from Scotland, six Quebecois acts will be spotlighted in Glasgow during Showcase Scotland 2026, which takes place within the Celtic Connections festival, over January 21-25. We are delighted to present this partnership opportunity for delegates to attend both of Scotland and Ireland’s flagship music conferences.”

Showcase artists, keynote speakers, workshops and panel presentations, along with the Folk-In-Fusion lineup, will be announced in coming weeks. A number folk and traditional musicians from across Scotland are anticipated to showcase at the event.