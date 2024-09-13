Sight loss group welcomes donation in memory of former Lanark volunteer

A sight loss support group in Lanark has welcomed a donation of nearly £1,000 in memory of a former local volunteer.

A cheque for £938.60 has been awarded to the Macular Society Lanark Support Group, which meets monthly to help people living with macular disease – the leading cause of sight loss in the UK.

The money was raised through a previous support group, which for many years had been led by the late Greta Steven, an avid local volunteer whose vision was affected by macular disease.

Greta passed away in 2021, and it was decided to award the money to the newly reformed macular support group, which launched in 2023.

An afternoon tea and cheque handover took place at the Tea Time café on Hyndford Place on Wednesday, 4 September.

Volunteer Mary-Ann Patrick, 60 from Lanark, said: “It was such a lovely afternoon and nice to do this in Greta’s memory. The donation came from money left in people’s Wills for the old group, or money left over from grants. It was all saved up, it had never been spent and so we wanted to give it back to the new group.”

She explained: “It was my husband who started driving the minibus to take the group on days out. Then I helped out at meetings, and giving advice or helping out on the trips.

“Greta was lovely person, she would do anything for anyone and nothing was too much trouble. She was involved in numerous local groups, not just the macular support, she was really stuck into volunteering.”

National sight loss charity the Macular Society, together with local people, organises the support group which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Each month the group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and the impact on daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

Aoife Mooney, Macular Society regional manager for South West Scotland, said: “Everyone had such a fantastic time and it was an honour to remember Greta’s impact on the local community, and what she helped to do for people with sight loss.

“This donation will be so important to ensuring we can be there to support people with macular disease both now and in the future.”

For more information about the Macular Society’s Lanark Support Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Aoife Mooney on 07586 168 803or email [email protected]

For more information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]

Macular Society services in Scotland are funded by The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, we thank the players of the National Lottery who have made it possible for people to access help and support.