Silverburn champions Glasgow’s future leaders through Braveheart Challenge

More than 80 pupils from St Paul’s High School in Pollok took part in the national enterprise programme

Leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, has partnered with St Paul's High School in Pollok to deliver The Braveheart Schools Challenge, which allows pupils to work directly with real business professionals to create a programme solving a real-life community problem.

The challenge has received national acclaim for the way it blends business, enterprise and citizenship into education. It allows pupils to engage with high-level business materials and work directly with industry professionals.

Aimed at 14/15 year old pupils, The Braveheart Challenge is a fully inclusive challenge that offers the opportunity for hands-on participation of every single pupil in the year group – during the last few years, the programme has been delivered to over 609,000 pupils across the UK.

Silverburn has sponsored the challenge at St Paul's High School since 2017, benefiting over 1,500 pupils. This year’s event saw 80 pupils split into teams of 12 to create a ‘business team’ which was challenged to create a proposal to help a community group from their area including the homeless and the elderly.

Each team received professional advice from a 'Braveheart Business Coach’, and had access to a panel of business experts, who came together to share their knowledge and help mentor in a variety of different areas including finance and marketing.

Proposals were pitched by the school teams in a Dragon's Den style to a judging panel made up of David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, Baillie Raishid Hussain of Glasgow City Council, Tiarna Curie, Business Support Manager at Silverburn, Robert Lockhart, Independent Financial Consultant and Lisa Pierotti, Head Teacher of St. Paul’s High School.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: "It is fantastic to continue supporting the young people of St Paul's High School for the eighth year of The Braveheart Challenge. The programme offers a unique opportunity to combine business skills with community impact, instilling entrepreneurship in the leaders of tomorrow.

“Championing The Braveheart Challenge has always been more than a sponsorship for us, it’s a commitment to nurturing the potential of young people in our community. Every year, we’re inspired by the creativity, determination, and innovation the students bring to the challenge.”