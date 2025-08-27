Silverburn launching basketball experience as it prepares to welcome professional hoops stars

Visitors at Silverburn are in for a slam dunk this weekend as the mall transforms into a pop-up basketball experience for one day only.

On Saturday, August 30, kids will have the chance to test their shooting skills against professional players from Caledonia Gladiators - Scotland’s professional basketball franchise.

Basketball players from the club’s men’s and women’s team will be joined by popular fan mascots, Maximoose and Minimoose, on the day to meet shoppers.

From 9am to 6pm, the players will be showcasing their skills, challenging kids to shoot their own shot, and raising money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity through optional donations ahead of the Super League Basketball season launch next month.

Caledonia Gladiators mascot, Maximoose

Bringing the game day experience to Silverburn, there will also be photo opportunities with the players, a special basketball-themed colouring station, usherette trays serving popcorn and goodies to giveaway.

One lucky competitor will win a ‘money can’t buy’ family-of-four VIP experience at a Caledonia Gladiators home game at PlaySport, East Kilbride, complete with exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

The pop-up basketball experience will be located in the main atrium, between Hotel Chocolat and Costa.

Jonny Bunyan, Gladiators Men’s Head Coach, said: “We’re on a mission to make Scotland a basketball nation and this is a brilliant chance for people to get up close with the team and try the sport for themselves. Silverburn is the perfect place to bring basketball energy to the heart of the community, and get the chance to meet some club supporters, as well as hopefully future fans of the club.

Silverburn Shopping Centre

“Whether you’re a seasoned baller or just up for some fun, we’re bringing prizes, high-fives, and slam-dunk moments for everyone.”

David Pierotti, centre manager at Silverburn, said: “It’s been a busy and exciting summer at Silverburn, with a flurry of global brands opening their doors and another successful year of Flamingo Beach. We’ve created a welcoming, family-friendly environment and this pop-up basketball event is another example of our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for our guests.

“The stars at Caledonia Gladiators will certainly bring lots of fun and exciting energy, giving our community the chance to meet the players, hone their skills and enjoy a memorable day out.”