Siobhan Mackenzie named first Designer in Residence at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa has unveiled a dynamic new partnership with award-winning Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie, who joins the hotel as its first-ever Designer in Residence.

Honouring Scottish craftsmanship, design and style, Glasgow’s only AA accredited five-star hotel has appointed Siobhan for the collaborative role, a partnership that will see the contemporary visionary work on exciting projects from the hotel while offering guests appointments.

To mark the collaboration, and the launch of the creative partnership, the celebrated Scottish designer has created a custom Kimpton Blythswood Square tartan, which is now officially registered with Tartan Scotland and will soon start to appear within the hotel.

A striking visual tribute to the lush gardens of Blythswood Square – Glasgow’s only green square – the tartan design draws inspiration from the natural beauty surrounding the hotel, while paying homage to the earthy garden tones woven with rich gold featured within Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa’s signature branding.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to unveil this new innovative partnership with Siobhan – it’s been fantastic following her creative process and vision for the collaboration.

“Siobhan’s design style fuses Scottish heritage with contemporary influences — the same ethos that defines our hotel. That’s why we wanted to give her another platform to showcase her incredible work while championing local and emerging talent from within the Scottish creative scene.

“Bringing the outdoors in is key to this project and Siobhan’s designs capture the spirit of our square — contemporary yet rooted in history.”

The partnership debuts with an exclusive exhibition titled ‘A Journey Through Creation’ in The Salon at Kimpton Blythswood Square, taking place on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th June from 12pm-5pm.

The exhibition showcases over 25 of Mackenzie’s designs, tracing her creative journey from early inspirations to her most recent work. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the designer and enjoy drinks from the bar while browsing Siobhan’s largest exhibition to date.

Born and raised in the Highlands, Siobhan launched her namesake label just five days after graduating with a First-Class Honours degree in Fashion Design & Production. Her innovative aesthetic blends modern tailoring with traditional Scottish craftsmanship and has earned her accolades and a global clientele that includes Jared Leto, Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Traitors in the US and Team Scotland for the Commonwealth Games.

Siobhan Mackenzie said: “I’m so excited to begin this residency with Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel and Spa. The hotel is an icon of style and culture, and the tartan design represents a beautiful fusion of nature, heritage, and modern Scottish identity.

“Working with the team and having a base within the city is a true honour and I can’t wait to unveil my next generation of designs from the elegant surroundings of the hotel.”