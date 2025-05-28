Sip, Swap, and LOL with Sophie Gravia at Bookface’s Next Big Event

Join the bestselling Glaswegian author for an afternoon of mimosas, books, and big laughs at the next Bookface Sip & Swap, happening on Sunday 17 August from 3–6pm at Saints of Ingram, Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book lovers are in for a treat on Sunday 17 August as Bookface hosts its next Sip & Swap event at Saints of Ingram in Glasgow from 3–6pm. Guests can expect an afternoon of fizz, good chat, and brilliant books – all with a signature Bookface twist.

The afternoon will include a 45-minute conversation with bestselling author Sophie Gravia, who will talk about her brand-new novel The Dicktionary Club and her latest venture into podcasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will also get the chance to meet Sophie in person and purchase a signed copy of her new book on the day.

Bookface book swap

As always, the Bookface book swap will be in full swing, with 300+ titles available for guests to browse and exchange.

Attendees are encouraged to bring up to four books to swap, although this is not essential – Bookface recognises that many readers prefer digital or audio formats.

Sophie Gravia is a Glasgow-based author, NHS nurse, and single mum-of-two who found fame during lockdown with her debut novel A Glasgow Kiss. The book began life as a blog where Sophie shared honest and hilarious stories about online dating, and it quickly gained a cult following. The blog grew into a full-length novel, eventually becoming an Amazon #1 bestseller. Sophie has since written What Happens in Dubai, Meet Me in Milan, and the bold and empowering Hot Girl Summer. Her latest, The Dicktionary Club, continues her trademark mix of humour, honesty, and fearless female leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookface events regularly sell out and have built a loyal following of readers who love great books and good company. Each month,

Sophie Gravia

Bookface is an online and in person community founded by Heather Suttie in 2020 and it brings together a mix of bestselling authors and passionate readers in a fun, relaxed setting.

Past guests have included Val McDermid Tom Newlands, Juano Diaz, Alan Parks, John Niven, Davinia Taylor, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, Susannah Constantine, Dr Gillian Shirreffs, Nikki May, Fran Littlewood and Heather Morris.

Tickets for the Sip & Swap with Sophie Gravia are priced at £20. Available now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bookface-sip-swap-with-sophie-gravia-on-sunday-17th-august-tickets-1383625293499?aff=oddtdtcreator