Six by Nico’s Greatest Hits are back

This summer, Six by Nico is turning up the flavour in Glasgow with the launch of the Six Club Summer Series – a midweek dining festival celebrating the menus that made them famous.

Running for 12 weeks from Monday, June 9, Six by Nico Byres Road in Glasgow will serve up fan-favourite menus as well as rolling back the price to a special Summer 2025 rate of £28 per person for a five-course tasting menu.

Whether you’re a long-time regular or new to the concept, Six Club invites guests to rediscover five-course menus that have captured imaginations across the UK, from The Chippie to Tokyo, Guilty Pleasures, and beyond.

In Glasgow, Six by Nico’s Byres Road location will host the Six Club every Tuesday and Wednesday offering even more opportunities to explore these bold and nostalgic menus.

Founder and CEO Nico Simeone shares: "Glasgow has embraced Six by Nico since day one and the Six Club is our way of giving something exciting back. These menus helped define who we are, and we’re thrilled to bring them back in a way that’s accessible, affordable, and packed with flavour."

First Up: The Chippie – From Monday, June 9 - June 23

The Summer Series begins with the one that started it all: The Chippie. Inspired by the classic British chip shop, this menu features reinvented favourites like smoked sausage, scampi, and of course, the legendary deep-fried Mars bar.

Other menus could include favourites such as:

New York

Tokyo

Guilty Pleasures

Down The Rabbit Hole

Amalfi Coast

Each five-course experience is available, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives available. Guests can elevate their Six Club evenings with optional drink pairings.