Skilled stonemason from Glasgow, secures spot in final

Scott Reid from Glasgow has qualified as a finalist for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stonemason from Glasgow has secured a coveted place in the final to uncover the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Scott Reid, 35, has dedicated over 16 years to mastering his craft and now aims to leave a lasting impression at the Screwfix Top Tradesperson final later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing against nine other exceptional tradespeople, Scott wowed the judges with unwavering passion and an extraordinary commitment to going above and beyond—all qualities of a Screwfix Top Tradesperson.

Scott Reid

Scott set up his business, Stratum Masonry, in 2019 and now employs 20 staff which include apprentice stonemasons. With stonemasonry skills in short supply, Scott is keen to set up an academy to help young people enter the trade and bridge the current skills gap. Scott is passionate about helping to preserve historic buildings and passing on his skills to a new generation.

The final takes place at Screwfix Live in September in front of a panel of industry experts, including reigning Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman, and representatives from CIPHE, and NICEIC. And it’s here, each finalist will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and why they believe they should be named Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025.

As well as claiming the title, the winner will also take home a fantastic £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the journey so far, Scott says: “I can’t believe I have secured a place in the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025. Since I started in the trade many years ago, I’ve dedicated my life to hone my craft, so to be recognised and able to share my story with the judges is something I’m really excited about. Looking at the names of the other finalists, it’s clear there’s some great competition, but I’m proud to be representing every stonemason, a trade that has shaped our cities and heritage in my bid to take home the title.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “ We now have our final ten, and as ever the standard is exceptional. Tradespeople are the backbone of their communities, providing essential services with unmatched skill and dedication. Screwfix Top Tradesperson shines a spotlight on the outstanding talent within the industry and the impact tradespeople have. I wish all the finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt or screwfix.ie/stt.