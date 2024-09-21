Skye's the Limit For Scottish HarperCollins Romance Author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish feel-good romance author Julie Shackman will see her twelfth novel, A Scottish Island Summer, released on 30 January in e-book and paperback.

Julie, who lives in East Dunbartonshire, is excited about the up and coming release of her next book, which is set on the stunning Isle of Skye.

It tells the story of ambitious city girl, Darcie Freeman, who is sent to the Isle of Skye to conduct research for a travel guide - and she’s horrified. The prospect of having to travel to a remote island in the Scottish Highlands leaves her wondering what she’ll do.

Step in Logan Burns. Gorgeous and adventurous, he lives and breathes the island, and along with his sister Iona, who owns a rather haphazard PR company, they’re going to show Darcie everything she needs to know about Skye.

The cover of Julie's next romance, A Scottish Island Summer

As Darcie swaps her designer shoes for her walking boots and her faux fur jacket for her raincoat, will she learn there’s more to life than the picture-perfect presence she shares on social media, or will it be the case that Skye is the limit…

Julie says; 'Researching the beautiful Isle of Skye was a joy and I just hope that readers enjoy head-strong Darcie and irresistible Logan's story every bit as much as I did writing it!'

Although she trained as a journalist, Julie always dreamt of becoming an author. 'I still quite can't believe this is my twelfth novel!'

And her advice to anyone wishing to get published? 'Read lots, write lots and never, ever give up. It only takes one person to say yes.'

A Scottish Island Summer is out in e-book and paperback from the HarperCollins imprint One More Chapter on 30 January but is available to pre-order.