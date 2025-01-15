Smart Works Scotland to launch limited-time retail experience at Buchanan Galleries
All proceeds raised by the four-day event, which draws on fashion as a force for good, will be used to help empower unemployed women into work.
This initiative will run from Thursday, 6 February to Sunday, 9 February, offering shoppers an exciting one-off opportunity to explore a curated collection of clothing including pre-loved and brand-new high-end designer pieces.
Visitors will be able to snap up a diverse selection of garments and accessories, from timeless classics to contemporary styles, all at fantastic prices.
Smart Works Scotland was established just over 10 years ago. The charity, which relies solely on grants and fundraising, provides free professional coaching and high-quality clothing to help unemployed women to fulfil their potential, get the job and transform their lives.
In 2024, the charity experienced one of its busiest years on record, supporting 28% more women compared to the previous year. Across the UK, two thirds of clients secure employment within a month of their visit to Smart Works, with successful women highlighting a reclaimed sense of purpose and identity alongside increased financial security following their appointments.
Rachel Shields, fundraising and partnerships manager, Smart Works Scotland, said: “We can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our limited-time pop up store at Buchanan Galleries, one of Scotland’s most stylish and popular retail destinations.
“We’ll have a wide range of gorgeous pieces donated from some amazing brands, a few of our volunteer stylists will also be on hand, providing a free personal shopper service for anyone looking for a special outfit or those who just fancy trying something new.
“The event is absolutely free to attend, and every penny raised will go towards running our sought-after services which support unemployed women into work.”
Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, added, “We’re aware of the incredible work that Smart Works Scotland does for enabling female empowerment, and we’re proud to be able to host the charity at Buchanan Galleries and support them in their mission.
“This one-of-a-kind retail experience offers guests the chance to update their 2025 wardrobe with some fantastic fashion finds, from pre-loved gems to brand-new designer items, while contributing to a truly inspiring cause."
The pop-up shop will be located on the ground floor of Buchanan Galleries, with access from the centre and directly from Buchanan Street.
To find out more about Smart Works Scotland and its services, visit: https://scotland.smartworks.org.uk