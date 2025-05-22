Sonny Fodera announces UK arena tour

BRIT Award-nominated DJ and producer Sonny Fodera has announced his biggest UK tour to date this year. Returning with a very special live show, he’ll perform at Glasgow OVO Hydro on 15th November, Cardiff Utilita Arena on 22nd November and Manchester Co-op Live on 29th November.

Sonny Fodera has had his foot on the pedal since his debut at age 23. Curating a sound that is completely his own, the now globally renowned, London-based DJ-producer, label head and in demand collaborator has become a staple name within the dance music scene.

Along with the global success of his music, Sonny has become an international headliner. With sold out headline shows at Alexandra Palace in London, 3Arena in Dublin, Warehouse Project in Manchester, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the Brookly Mirage in NYC, not to mention hosting his label Solotoko takeovers at Miami Music Week year on year and a sellout label showcase in Dubai for 2024. Sonny has also just confirmed a new Ibiza residency at Pacha for this season, as well as preparing for his huge festival at London’s Silverworks Island in July ahead of his major UK tour dates in November.

In the latest of Sonny’s accolades, he broke new ground with smash hit “Asking” alongside MK and Clementine Douglas. The release was launched independently on his own label Solotoko and marked the first artist-owned dance label to achieve a Top 10 single in over a decade. Breaking 100 million worldwide streams, earning a total of 500,000 OCC Single Sales in 2023 alone, it has now been awarded with Gold Accreditation.

Continuing to push his innovative sound Sonny released his summer anthem “Mind Still” featuring the talents of vocalist Blythe last year. His hit “Somedays" (with Jazzy & D.O.D.) has taken over dance floors worldwide and was nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Continuing to reach substantial new heights, Sonny has once again teamed up with Clementine Douglas for his latest single “Tell Me” marking another big year for the duo.

Having become one of the world's most recognisable and influential artists in recent years, Sonny is proud to add multiple collabs to his endless vault of anthems, working with the likes of Diplo, MK, Sinead Harnett, Becky Hill, Jazzy, Clementine Douglas and D.O.D, to name only a few whilst championing the next wave of emerging talent to turn heads in the industry through his impressive label.

Whether it’s leading his loyal legion of fans including heavyweight talent and listeners alike or becoming a role model for aspiring DJs and producers as he nurtures those coming through on the scene, Sonny’s legacy and popularity will continue to shine bright for many years to come.

Tickets for his new UK tour dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday 30th May and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

UK TOUR DATES 2025

Saturday 15 November Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 22 November Cardiff Utilita Arena

Saturday 29 November Manchester Co-op Live