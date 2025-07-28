Specialist dental clinic opens Fifth UK location in the heart of Glasgow

Smmmile, one of the UK’s leading Invisalign® and dental treatment providers is set to revolutionise smiles in Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smmmile, the innovative dental brand known for delivering top-tier, patient-focused dentistry, has officially opened its fifth UK location in Glasgow, and its first in Scotland. Based on Gordon Street, right in the heart of the city centre, the brand-new clinic is set to offer personalised smile makeovers to the people of Glasgow, as well as other dental treatments including composite bonding, oral health checks, and professional teeth whitening services.

To celebrate the Glasgow opening, patients, team members, and supporters gathered to mark the milestone. The clinic will be headed up by Principal Dentist Dr. Laura McGrath, who has over 17 years' experience in the industry and is a Member of the Faculty of Dental Surgery (RCSEd). Dr McGrath and her team at the Glasgow practice are set to bring world-class dental expertise and a modern, patient-centred experience to the heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Smmmile brand is rooted in knowledge and expertise, co-founded in 2021 by Dr Sandeep Kumar, one of the UK’s leading Invisalign® providers with over 15 years’ experience, and Raphael Pascaud, who has over 10 years’ experience working behind the scenes at Align Technology, the original creators of Invisalign®.

Smmmile is set to revolutionise smiles in Scotland

With clinics already established in Leeds, Bristol, Newcastle, and Nottingham, this new opening in Glasgow is the fifth location for Smmmile and is part of the continued plans for growth across the UK. The expansion comes as consumer interest in teeth alignment and flexible cosmetic dentistry services continues to increase.

Dr Laura McGrath, Principal Dentist at the new practice commented: “We couldn’t be prouder to expand Smmmile’s mission into Glasgow. Our goal is to combine advanced technology, exceptional care, and a welcoming environment to help every patient achieve their dream smile. All treatments are carried out by our team of experienced dental professionals that guarantee the best results at an affordable price.

“The new practice continues Smmmile’s commitment to redefining dentistry across the UK, offering services that are both highly professional and approachable, and most crucially, always put the patient first. All our services are dental led to ensure patients are reassured at each stage of the process and guaranteed the best results. By offering monthly payment plans, we make sure treatments are as accessible as possible, without having to sacrifice on quality or experience.

“The expansion into the Scottish market is a huge move for Smmmile, and we’re looking forward to serving the Glasgow’s vibrant community and growing together.”