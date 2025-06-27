Spreading messages of hope, one card at a time: Maggie’s launches cancer card range at Scotmid stores in Glasgow

Scotmid has partnered with leading cancer support charity Maggie’s and greeting card brand Hallmark to become the only retail store selling a unique and heartfelt collection of cancer support cards, helping customers show they care while supporting a vital cause.

Developed by Hallmark in collaboration with Maggie’s, the six-card range was created to provide honest, compassionate messages for those living with cancer and their loved ones. Each card features thoughtful, emotionally resonant wording such as “I’m here for you”, “Treatment completed”, and “I loved you before cancer and love you now”, offering a powerful way to express support and solidarity during difficult times.

The collection is illustrated by Hallmark designer Lisa Ellson, who was inspired by her own cancer diagnosis and the loss of both parents. Her personal insight brings warmth and authenticity to each design, moving away from traditional ‘battle’ language and focusing instead on empathy and connection.

As part of Scotmid’s 2024–2025 charity partnership with Maggie’s, 10p from every card sold in Scotmid stores will be donated to Maggie’s, helping to fund expert, free cancer support services through their network of welcoming centres across Scotland and the UK.

Lorraine McFadden, Store Supervisor at Drumnadrochit Scotmid

Lynne Ogg, Head of Membership & Community at Scotmid, said: “We’re proud to be the retail partner bringing this beautiful and meaningful card range to our customers. These designs help say the things that are often hardest to express, and every card sold helps Maggie’s continue their extraordinary work supporting people through cancer.”

Hannah Harding, Partnerships Lead at Maggie’s, added: “This partnership with Scotmid and Hallmark brings together compassion, creativity, and community. These cards offer a way to connect and comfort - and by purchasing them in Scotmid, customers are also helping Maggie’s be there for more people when they need us most.”

The cards are available now, in Scotmid stores across Glasgow, offering a way to support loved ones with sincerity, while raising vital funds for one of the UK’s most trusted cancer support charities