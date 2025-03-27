Spring into gardening: Dobbies free April workshops in Glasgow

Dobbies Garden Centres’ popular Grow How and Little Seedlings Club workshops return for spring, as the garden centre unveils its largest ever spring gardening range. This April, the Glasgow store are offering garden fans of all ages the opportunity to get involved in interactive, educational, and hands-on sessions, completely free of charge.

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions take place on Wednesday 2 April and Saturday 5 April at 10.30am and 3.30pm, with a focus on wildflowers and how to create a thriving natural space, inside or outdoors.

Attendees at the Glasgow store will gain valuable insight into growing wildflowers, soil testing, and the role of trees, ponds, and wildflower meadows in supporting biodiversity. The session will also cover how planting can help welcome wildlife into gardens and green spaces. As part of the workshop, customers will get the chance to plant their own wildflower seedling to take home to add to their own window box.

These Grow How demonstrations are designed to be fun, flexible, and interactive, lasting around 30 minutes and featuring a live demonstration from the Dobbies Green Team from the Glasgow store. Participants can also take part in an ‘ask the expert’ session, where they can seek advice and tips tailored to their gardening needs.

April’s Little Seedlings Club will explore wildflowers as shown by Little Seedlings Ambassador Fergus Bisset (6)

Dobbies' Little Seedlings Club is another free-to-attend workshop that’s designed for children aged 4-10 years old and will take place on Sunday 6 April.

This month’s session, Earth Day and Wonderful Wildflowers, will inspire young gardeners to think about ways to be kinder to the planet while also learning about the vital role of wildflowers in keeping the earth healthy.

The workshop will introduce children to the significance of Earth Day (Tuesday 22 April) and simple ways to help protect the planet. They will discover fun facts about wildflowers and why they are important for biodiversity. A hands-on crafting activity will give them the chance to create wildflower seed balls to plant at home.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Easter Holiday Club will also return in April at the Glasgow store with a special Spring Has Sprung session, running throughout the Easter holidays.

This fun-filled workshop will celebrate all things spring, with children exploring the signs of seasonal change both above and below the ground. They will learn about the animals and insects returning to gardens, springtime celebrations around the world, and even get to make their own kite.

Ayesha Nickson, Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager said: “Our workshops at the Glasgow store are the ideal way to celebrate the start of spring while encouraging people of all ages to connect with nature, learn new skills, and have fun.

“Whether you’re looking to bring more wildflowers into your garden or get children involved in hands-on gardening activities, our free sessions are the perfect way to grow your knowledge and enjoy the season. With our largest ever spring gardening range now in store, we have everything customers need to make the most of garden living and spend time outdoors.”

To find out more about the free workshops at Dobbies’ Glasgow store and to secure a spot, visit Events | Dobbies Garden Centres.