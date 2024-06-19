St Mary’s Parish Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promotion Service for Junior Church

The Rev Bryce Calder conducted the morning service and welcomed all the young people to their promotion service.

The choir sand the introit ' Come Children Join and Sing' an appropriate start to worship.

Lynn Kelly and Rhona Wilson led the congregation in the call to worship. Karen Maxwell,coordinator, expressed thanks to all involved in the work of Junior Church and Y Zone each week and bade farewell to three long serving members, Christene Brown Rhona Wilson and Stephanie Laurie who have a combined total of 40 years of service.

Karen then invited leaders of the departments to join Rev Calder in presenting 32 Junior Church members and eight Y Zone members with gifts as they move onwards. A further six of the young people will receive their awards on their return.

The Junior Church members sang a delightful item. Y Zone presented a video account of their years activities showing all they have achieved.

The Scripture lesson, which was read by Megan Graham and Lesley Niven, told the story of the 'Prodigal Son ' and also referred to in a book as the 'Love Sick Father.'

A son who made the wrong choice and regretted it, and a Father who welcomed him home with love. This was the theme for the reflection. God's love for us as our Heavenly Father.

The Junior Church led the Lord's Prayer by video which they had recorded at home or away.