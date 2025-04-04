St. Ninian’s pupils qualify to teach Scotland’s young swimmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New swim teachers to help children gain vital water safety skills

A GROUP of pupils from St. Ninian’s High School in Giffnock are making a splash in the world of swimming in East Renfrewshire, becoming the next generation of swim teachers as part of Scotland’s Learn to Swim Framework.

Through a pioneering partnership between East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, Scottish Swimming, and East Renfrewshire Council’s education department, 12 S5 and S6 pupils have successfully completed their Swimming Teaching Qualification (SCQF Level 7).

They will now take up roles as swim teachers, supporting children at the very start of their swimming journey in Learn to Swim, a national framework delivered in partnership by Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming.

A group of pupils from St. Ninian’s High School

The pupils will deliver lessons alongside experienced instructors, helping to equip hundreds of young learners with essential swimming and water safety skills.

The initiative ensures that more children can benefit from structured, high-quality lessons, while also providing an opportunity for young people to gain valuable experience, qualifications, and employment in the aquatics industry.

Sixth-year pupil Katie Semple said: “I’ve always loved swimming, and I want to be a primary school teacher, so this course was the perfect fit for me. Learning how to support younger swimmers has been really rewarding. I love seeing them build confidence in the water - making lessons fun helps them progress, and that’s a great feeling."

Fellow participant Alison Jane Brennan added: "Swimming is such an important life skill, and I love being able to help children feel comfortable and safe in the water. This course has given me fantastic experience, and I know the skills I’ve learned will help me in the future."

St. Ninian’s pupils

With over 3,900 children taking part in East Renfrewshire’s Learn to Swim programme last year, these newly qualified instructors will play a key role in supporting young swimmers to develop water confidence and essential life skills.

For many children, learning to swim at a young age is their first experience of structured physical activity, and having young, enthusiastic instructors helps to make lessons engaging and inspiring.

Catherine McCrea from St. Ninian’s High School said: "This programme is not just about training our pupils - it’s about preparing them to support the next generation of young swimmers. Their enthusiasm and commitment have been incredible, and we are so proud of them. They are now equipped with a skill for life, and it’s fantastic to see them already using it to support younger pupils in learning to swim."

John Lunn, CEO of Scottish Swimming, said: "The Learn to Swim programme is designed to create the next generation of confident and safer swimmers, and having young, passionate instructors is key to making that happen.

“These pupils have not only gained a valuable qualification, but they are also now playing an active role in ensuring that more children across Scotland have the opportunity to develop vital water safety skills."

Peter Farrer, Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Water, said: "Learning to swim is such an important life skill, especially in Scotland where we have so many miles of coastline, lochs, and waterways.

“The Learn to Swim programme is all about helping children gain the confidence and the skills to be safe in and around water, and this is a great example of the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer people of all ages, with these pupils stepping into teaching roles they’re getting an amazing opportunity to develop lifelong skills, help make a difference and be part of creating a meaningful legacy for Scotland.”

The 12 pupils have also secured paid employment with East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, allowing them to continue honing their teaching skills while making a real impact in their community.