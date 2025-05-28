Step into Summer Fun in Glasgow with Stitch: The Fix for 626—Join in on Stitch’s Wild Adventures!

By Lynsey Sizer
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 16:28 BST

Step into the fun and mischief this Summer with Stitch: The Fix for 626, a quick deduction game that brings Disney’s Stitch into an exciting, egg-citing battle of wits! The Fix for 626 is the perfect way to celebrate Stitch’s wild, unpredictable nature. Help him get ready for Easter before his experiments cause chaos in this fast-paced, family-friendly card game based on the beloved Love Letter system.

Your goal is simple: use deduction, risk, and clever strategy to guide Stitch back to his best behaviour with the help of Lilo, Jumba, Nani, and other familiar faces.

Each turn, play your cards wisely to outsmart your opponents and be the one to fix Experiment 626. But beware—unexpected twists and Stitch’s mischievous ways make every round a new adventure. Can you save the holidays from his mayhem?

With fast 10-minute gameplay, 2 to 5 players, and a collectible Stitch-shaped plush bag for storage, this game is perfect for family Easter gatherings, Disney fans, and anyone who loves a clever, competitive card game. The exclusive Stitch Token mechanic adds a special strategic depth, making it a must-have for seasoned Love Letter players.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Lilo & Stitch or simply love quick, portable games, The Fix for 626 will bring hours of fun and guarantees endless fun for all ages – Don’t miss out!

