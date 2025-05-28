Step into Summer Fun in Glasgow with Stitch: The Fix for 626—Join in on Stitch’s Wild Adventures!
Your goal is simple: use deduction, risk, and clever strategy to guide Stitch back to his best behaviour with the help of Lilo, Jumba, Nani, and other familiar faces.
Each turn, play your cards wisely to outsmart your opponents and be the one to fix Experiment 626. But beware—unexpected twists and Stitch’s mischievous ways make every round a new adventure. Can you save the holidays from his mayhem?
With fast 10-minute gameplay, 2 to 5 players, and a collectible Stitch-shaped plush bag for storage, this game is perfect for family Easter gatherings, Disney fans, and anyone who loves a clever, competitive card game. The exclusive Stitch Token mechanic adds a special strategic depth, making it a must-have for seasoned Love Letter players.
Whether you’re a long-time fan of Lilo & Stitch or simply love quick, portable games, The Fix for 626 will bring hours of fun and guarantees endless fun for all ages – Don’t miss out!