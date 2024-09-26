Students in Glasgow can get cinema tickets for just £5.99 every Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Showcase Cinema de Lux Glasgow is offering students £5.99 film tickets every Sunday, every week

Student film fans can grab a bargain deal every single week, as Showcase Cinemas launches ‘Student Sundays’ at locations nationwide.

The new offer means cinemagoers can see any movie after 7pm on a Sunday for just £5.99 with student ID.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Showcase is even offering students an exclusive, super tasty offer of buy one get one free on Ice Cream Sundaes, meaning they can grab even more bang for their buck to see out the weekend.

The reduced price deal is available for movie lovers to claim now, meaning customers can sit back and enjoy a whole host of big screen action, from the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, new release Speak No Evilstarring James McAvoy, plus recent hits like It Ends With Us, Alien: Romulusand Deadpool & Wolverine. And there’s so much more to look forward to over the coming months with a host of spectacular releases.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Student Sundays deal. There are some unmissable movies coming up in the next couple of months, including Joker: Folie A Deux, Gladiator II, Wicked, Transformers: One and Mufasa: The Lion King, so it’s perfect timing!

“Students benefit from reduced price tickets all day every day, but now they can save even more every Sunday, every week, with a tasty snack offer to boot! All they need to do is bring along their student ID – it’s as simple as that!”

For further information, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/26389-sunday-movie-nights-only-pound599/