Stylish apartment living ticks all the boxes at Cala's Sequoia Meadows development

Whilst helping her mum look for a new home, Mirrin discovered the apartments on offer at Cala’s Sequoia Meadows development. Knowing her mum was looking to make the move to Jackton, they booked an appointment to view the show apartment.

Gail Cummings wasn’t sure what she was looking for in her new home but with several neighbours and friends moving to Jackton, she was certain on the location.

Once Gail and her daughter, Mirrin visited the showapartment, Gail was “blown away” and started the process of selling her own home and reserving a two-bedroom apartment.

Gail said: “My daughter first spotted the Cala apartments in Jackton, so we decided to go and have a nosey to see what was on offer. Thank goodness we did because as soon as I seen the show apartment, I fell in love with it instantly.

Sequoia Meadows

“I viewed all the other new build options in Jackton, but Cala were by far the best in quality, specification and their customer service was incredible.”

Once Gail put her home in Clarkston up for sale, the house sold in just three weeks, and she reserved her plot in January 2025 before moving in just months later on 28th April.

Gail continued: “My previous house was built in 1935, so it was constantly needing repairs. When looking at plots, the sales team showed me several different apartments but the apartment for me was the top floor on the corner – I knew that was the one.

“Despite living in Clarkston for 18 years, which I loved as it was a very safe area with amazing schools for my daughter, a lot of my friends and neighbours were moving to Jackton and I quickly saw the appeal.

Gail and her dog Bobbi

“I was looking for somewhere quiet and safe for myself and my rescue toy poodle, Bobbi. I can happily say we both love our new home, I look out to a farm which is a lovely view and feels very rural despite having plenty of amenities on my doorstep.”

Gail purchased a two-bedroom apartment in the Hunter apartment building which offers an open plan kitchen and living area, bathed in light thanks to large windows and doors leading to a private balcony. Complete with integrated appliances in the kitchen.

Fitted wardrobes can be found in both bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring an en suite, whilst a designer bathroom and additional storage in the entrance hall completes the home, perfect for practical living.

Apartments at Sequoia Meadows also come with allocated parking, lift access and a video entry system.

Gail added: “I think what I love most about my new home is the location and the community I’ve become part of. There’s a lovely community feel to the development, everyone is so nice and having the new train station so nearby is really handy.

“I really fell for the layout of the apartment, and the open plan living area and kitchen, as well as the brand-new kitchen and bathrooms – it was so nice to move into something that was sparkling new. Not to mention, Cala really helped me make the move simple, as I received a five per cent deposit contribution as well as a blinds and flooring package, which made the decision to reserve even easier.”

With only one apartment remaining at Sequoia Meadows, those interested should get in touch sooner rather than later. Plot 71, a two-bedroom apartment is available for £220,000 with 5% deposit paid (a saving of over £10,000) and a full interiors package (blinds, lighting, flooring and carpets) so you can simply move in and start enjoying your new home right away.

Sequoia Meadows is also set to host a Final Homes Event on 26th and 27th July between 12 and 4pm with only seven homes now remaining, including a variety of Cala’s most popular house types such as the five-bedroom Garvie, Darroch, Lewis and the Moncrief. Prospective buyers can enjoy drinks and nibbles whilst they explore their preferred layout and style of home, with Cala’s experienced sales team on hand to discuss the range of exciting incentives available on final homes, including the popular Part Exchange service as well as generous financial and interior packages.

Apartment living can suit all types of purchasers from first-time buyers to downsizers with new build apartments coming soon to The Foundry at Cathcart in Glasgow’s popular southside whilst both new build and historic apartments can be found at Cala’s flagship development, Jordanhill Park.